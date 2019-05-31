4 Reasons why Real Madrid should not sign Paul Pogba this summer

Paul Pogba is reportedly on Real Madrid's radar

Paul Pogba reportedly wants out of Manchester United, as it is believed that he does not think the club can match his lofty ambitions moving forward. One team which has been linked with his signature is that of Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants have always had the biggest players throughout history represent them, leading to the christening of Los Galacticos by the press due to the number of world-class stars turning out for the club.

As such, Paul Pogba would fit right in with the historical culture of Real Madrid, with reports emanating that his agent Mino Raiola is doing all in his power to facilitate his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, it might not be in Real Madrid's best interests to sign the Frenchman. In this piece, we shall be giving four reasons as to why the Los Blancos should refrain from signing Paul Pogba.

#4 His high transfer valuation

Pogba is valued at €170m by Manchester United

Paul Pogba was signed by Manchester United from Juventus for a sum of £89 million in the summer of 2016. Given the inflated status of the current transfer market and the improved financial standing of clubs, it can be expected that the Red Devils would not let their star man leave on a cheap.

The club has reportedly placed a valuation of €170 million on the French international, which if completed would be almost twice of Real Madrid's club transfer record.

Beyond his high transfer valuation, Pogba also earns a whopping £290,000 per week which is significantly more than anyone earns at Real Madrid apart from Gareth Bale (who could be on his way out) and this huge salary outlay could also further complicate the deal.

Given the huge transfer fee and the high wage demands involved in Pogba's potential transfer, it would be in Real Madrid's best interest to explore other options and as such, Zinedine Zidane should not sanction the move.

