4 records set by Lionel Messi in Spain you didn't know about

Messi has registered some brilliant records for FC Barcelona in Spain

Lionel Messi is a class apart, and his popularity is as vast as the diverse records that he has set in his career. This season too, Messi has been in fine form, even though he has missed 5 games with a forearm fracture. The Argentinean has already scored 14 goals from 14 games in all competitions this season. He has also picked up 7 assists so far and as such, the world can expect another fascinating season from the maestro.

However, Messi's season is not only about goals and assists. It is about breathtaking dribbles, mesmerizing runs and pinpoint passes. It is about glorious free kicks and outrageous finishes that live on in the memories of fans for ages. And his season is all about setting new records. This season too, Messi has been breaking and creating records like child’s play.

While he has already achieved remarkable feats, there are still a few more that he could touch by the end of the year

It is this ability of the Argentinean that makes him such a popular figure in the world of football. But inspire of his worldwide appeal, there are still a few records established by the magician that are lesser known to the football fans around the globe. As such, today we look at 4 records set by Mess in LaLiga that you might not have heard about.

#4 Most assists in Copa del Rey final

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

In the Copa del Rey Final last season, Lionel Messi set up all kinds of records. For starters, he became only the second player in the history of the tournament to score in 5 different finals, when he put the ball in the back of the net in the 31st minute. He then became the first player to register an assist in 3 consecutive Copa del Rey finals, when he set up Suarez in the 40th minute. He would go on to pick up his second assist of the night on the 52nd minute, when he teed up Andres Iniesta, as Barcelona won the game 5-0

Messi first played in the final of the Copa del Rey in 2009, when he scored one and picked up an assist in a man of the match performance that enabled Barcelona to defeat Athletic Bilbao and become Champions. The Argentinean picked up his second and third assists of the tournament final in 2016 and followed it up with another assist in 2017 final. Last season, he took his tally to 6 assists in the tournament finals in his career. In the last 10 years, Barcelona have always lifted the Copa del Rey trophy when Messi has scored or assisted in the final.

The Argentinean himself has a magnificent record in the tournament - he is the player with the most assists in Copa del Rey Finals.

