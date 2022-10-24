Portuguese forward Joao Felix could be one of the most high-profile players in the transfer market due to his situation at Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old winger has been limited to just 610 minutes across all competitions this season under Diego Simeone. He has started seven out of Atletico Madrid's 13 games so far this season.

Felix is currently the club's most expensive signing in their history, joining the Spanish side for around €126 million from Benfica in 2019.

Despite his heavy price tag, many will argue that the Portuguese forward hasn't really been able to maximize his potential at Atletico Madrid.

Simeone's conservative style of play arguably limits the attacking ability of the 22-year-old winger to a greater degree.

Football Wonderkids @fbwonderkids João Félix has played just 37 minutes…



Out of 540 possible minutes. 7% of all minutes available to him. In October,João Félix has played just 37 minutes…Out of 540 possible minutes. 7% of all minutes available to him. In October, 🇵🇹 João Félix has played just 37 minutes…Out of 540 possible minutes. 7% of all minutes available to him. 😬 https://t.co/HJ63ZOpndJ

The current 2022-23 football campaign hasn't been the best for the young forward and could possibly seek a move out of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Without further ado, this article will look at four possible destinations for the Portuguese either in January or next summer.

#4 Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

One club that could benefit from Felix's situation at Atletico Madrid this season is Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Reds are widely regarded as one of Europe's best attacking teams and could be a perfect fit to harness his potential.

Also, under the guidance of German tactican Jurgen Klopp, Felix could as well transform into one of Europe's best attacking forwards.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on lifting the players after the result:



“The spirit was there, everything is fine, we took the atmosphere, all these kind of things.” Jurgen Klopp on lifting the players after the result:“The spirit was there, everything is fine, we took the atmosphere, all these kind of things.” 📺 Jurgen Klopp on lifting the players after the result:“The spirit was there, everything is fine, we took the atmosphere, all these kind of things.” 🔴 https://t.co/fI6y31GVPx

The Liverpool manager has had a good record bringing out the best in his forwards. Classical examples include the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and now a Bayern Munich player Sadio Mane.

#3 Chelsea

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in Europe

Another Premier League club that could be a possible destination for the highly-rated Portuguese forward is Chelsea.

The Blues have shown over the years that they've the financial muscle to attract some of Europe's finest talents to west London.

Felix's presence in Chelsea's team could also provide a much-needed creativity that has somewhat been missing for a long while.

He could operate in his preferred No. 10 position, a role that Chelsea haven't paid much attention to since the departure of Juan Mata in 2014.

The Portuguese's versatility could also see him play on the wings for the Blues and also operate in a false-nine position or in a front two.

#2 Barcelona

Felix in action for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona

A move to the Camp Nou could also be a decent destination for Felix should he eventually decide to quit Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese has been previously linked with Barcelona in recent years, with club president Joan Laporta stating his admiration for the player.

Larpota also went on to reveal in March that the Catalans tried to initiate a swap deal involving Felix and Griezmann as seen in Football Espana.

Should they eventually succeed in landing the Portuguese, he could join a list of players to represent both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Notably, the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Arda Turan, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero, among others have done the same.

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United could be in search for a Ronaldo's replacement in January

The Red Devils could also be in contention to land the out-of-favor Portuguese international should he eventually decide to leave Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United are reportedly considering signing Felix as a possible replacement for his fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United may make a January move for Atlético Madrid's João Félix as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.



(Source: Deportes Cuatro) Manchester United may make a January move for Atlético Madrid's João Félix as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement.(Source: Deportes Cuatro) 🚨 Manchester United may make a January move for Atlético Madrid's João Félix as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement. (Source: Deportes Cuatro) https://t.co/98ErjY7Exq

The Portuguese veteran could be on his way out of Old Trafford following what has been a very disappointing 2022-23 football campaign.

Ronaldo has been limited to a bit-part role at Manchester United this season. Such has seen him start just two Premier League games for the Red Devils.

Poll : 0 votes