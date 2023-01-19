Premier League clubs were among some of the biggest spenders during the 2022 summer transfer window. Their overall net spend was reported to be around £1.9 billion.

Despite the huge signings made by all 20 teams last summer, not all have been able to make a huge impact in the league.

However, some players seem to have adapted quickly to their respective teams and have even gone on to make a huge difference this season. Without further ado, this article will take a look at four such players.

#4 Sven Botman - Newcastle United

Botman has been exceptional for Newcastle United this season

One summer signing who had an incredible 2022-23 campaign in the Premier League is Newcastle United's defender Sven Botman.

Recall that the Magpies splashed a transfer fee in the region of £35 million to secure his services from French club Lille last summer.

Botman has gone on to be a regular starter in defense for Eddie Howe's team, who themselves have had an impressive defensive record this season.

Newcastle United have conceded just 11 goals in 19 games, which is the fewest by any team in the Premier League so far.

Botman, on the other hand, has started 17 of those 19 games for Howe's team and has helped keep 11 clean sheets. The Magpies are also unbeaten in any game he has played so far this season.

#3 Gabriel Jesus

Jesus against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Much of Arsenal's current form in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign can be attributed to the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The Gunners paid a sum of £45 million to secure his services from defending Champions Manchester City.

Jesus immediately impacted Mikel Arteta's team as his goals, assists and excellent linkup play helped earn crucial points at the start of the season.

The Brazilian has scored a total of five goals and registered a further five assists for his teammates in 14 appearances.

#2 Erling Haaland

Haaland has the most goals in the league this season

Very few players have taken the Premier League by storm since signing last summer, like Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian forward was one of the most high-profile summer signings, following his £51.2 million move from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland adapted almost immediately to the league and has been ruthless in front of goal for the Citizens. He has also broken and set a few goal-scoring records in his first few months in England.

The 22-year-old striker has scored 21 goals in the Premier League this season and currently leads the top scorer's chart.

#1 Casemiro - Manchester United

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Not many football fans had envisaged the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid to Manchester United last summer.

The Red Devils made an audacious transfer move to the region of £70 million to secure his services from the Spanish giants. The fee also makes him one of the club's most-expensive signings in history.

Casemiro has since gone on to become the final piece of the puzzle for Manchester United's team under Erik ten Hag. The Brazilian has brought balance and much-needed quality to the Red Devils' midfield.

Prior to his arrival, United's midfield wasn't balanced enough to rival some of the biggest teams in the Premier League. The absence of a world-class holding midfielder has also exposed their back-line in most games.

However, such issues can now be described as a thing of the past. Casemiro has proved to be one of the best midfielders in the league since arriving at Old Trafford last summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder has scored two goals and registered a further three assists in the Premier League this season.

