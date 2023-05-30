4 talented Premier League players who underperformed in the 2022-23 season

The Premier League 2022-23 campaign is finally over and now is a good time to access numerous player performances. Within the course of the campaign, there were several players that impressed in their respective positions in the league.

There were some talented players that we expected to impress but they however failed to make their impact known. This article will evaluate and talk about four talented Premier League players that underperformed in the just concluded 2022-23 season.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is one of the talented attackers that failed to perform. While his porous performance could be attributed to Chelsea's inconsistency, it is worthy to note that he barely made a meaningful impact in attack.

The American winger registered only three goal contributions in 30 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea in the 2022-23 campaign. Similarly, it can be stated that his poor run of form was the primary reason why he has dropped out of the starting XI by various managers that have managed Chelsea's first team.

Pulisic is an intuitive and formidable winger, but his performances have not reflected his proficiency in recent times.

#3 Philippe Coutinho

When you talk about talented attackers that struggled to find their form, one of the names that comes to mind is Phillippe Coutinho. He moved permanently from Barcelona to Aston Villa for £17 million at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, but was porous in attack throughout 2022-23 season.

While his inconsistency could be attributed to his persistent fitness concerns, he was insignificant in attack as he only netted one goal in the 22 games that he featured in. His poor run of form was also one of the reasons why he was dropped out of Aston Villa's starting XI in the just concluded 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

#2 Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips was one of the prospective midfielders when he joined Manchester City from Leeds United for £45 million last summer. While his campaign was affected by numerous injury setbacks, Phillips was not really convincing in midfield in the 21 games that he featured in for Manchester City.

Phillips did not register any goal contribution and he did not contribute meaningfully in midfield as well. Similarly, his poor performances pushed him down the pecking order in midfield as he can also be referred to as one of the flops of the season.

#1 Richarlison

Richarlison was one of the prospective attackers that several pundits expected to impress in the just concluded 2022-23 Premier League campaign. However, his performances in attack for Tottenham Hotspur were poor and shocking.

Richarlison netted only three goals and registered four assists in 35 appearances. Given his £60 million transfer fee from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur last summer, he's was expected to enhance the outlook of the attack. But based on fair assessment, it can be stated that he didn't do that. He's easily one of the attackers that underperformed the most.

