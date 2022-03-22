4 teams with the most points in a top-5 European league this year (2022)

With just over two months remaining in the 2021-22 season, every football club are trying their best to end the campaign on a high.

Winning the Champions League is, of course, every big European team’s ultimate dream, but it is not easy to rack up points in domestic leagues either. It takes consistency, grit, and dedication, especially against smaller clubs who are prepared to do anything to grind out a result.

Today, we will take a look at the four European teams who have looked razor-sharp since the beginning of 2022. Interestingly, the four sides are not atop the standings in their respective leagues. But they are doing everything in their power to quickly climb up the points table.

Here are four teams who have picked up the most points in the top-five European leagues 2022:

#4 Atletico Madrid (La Liga) – 25 points

Rayo Vallecano v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid struggled to find their footing early in the 2021-22 campaign. They were too predictable going forward and looked surprisingly unorganized at the back.

They dropped 12 points in their opening 10 La Liga fixtures and practically crashed out of the title race in the early weeks itself. Between matchdays 16 and 18, they suffered three consecutive defeats, marking it their worst stretch in La Liga this season.

Moussa Behilil @BehililMoussa Atletico Madrid passing activation Atletico Madrid passing activation https://t.co/WC2uxfCnkY

Since January, however, Atletico have looked considerably sharper. They attack more ferociously, are a lot tighter at the back, and have ground out results when needed.

In 2022, Los Rojiblancos have played 11 La Liga games, winning eight, drawing once, and losing twice. Diego Simeone’s men are currently on a five-game winning run in the league. They find themselves fourth in the standings, 12 points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid.

#3 Juventus (Serie A) – 25 points

Juventus v US Salernitana - Serie A

Serie A giants Juventus did not have the most convincing start to a new campaign in 2021. Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, they lacked a focal point in attack, and their defense was also in shambles. Their lackluster form, alongside Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli’s resurgence saw them slip not only out of the title race but also out of the top-four picture.

Fortunately for them, the turn of the year has been quite auspicious, as they seem to have rediscovered their domestic form. The Bianconeri have climbed back into the top four and look eager to give Milan, Napoli, and Inter a run for their money.

Since the turn of the year, Juventus have taken part in 11 Serie A fixtures. The Old Lady have won seven of them, drawing the remaining four and accumulating 25 points out of a maximum of 33.

Their unbeaten run this year has seen them lock down the fourth spot, allowing them to move within seven points of league leaders AC Milan.

Mike ⚫️⚪️ @JuventinoMC

5 Starts Together

3 Goals

5 Assists The Dybala and Vlahovic Connection:5 Starts Together3 Goals5 Assists The Dybala and Vlahovic Connection:5 Starts Together 3 Goals ⚽️ 5 Assists 🎯 https://t.co/nKg5QCJIt7

Juventus, however, dramatically crashed out of the Champions League last week, enduring a 3-0 Round of 16 second-leg defeat against Villarreal.

But that upsetting outcome is not likely to throw them off track in the league. Instead, it could make them hungrier to end their domestic campaign on the highest possible note.

#2 Barcelona (La Liga) – 26 points

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

From fallen giants to a resurgent phoenix, Barcelona have experienced all the lows and highs this season. Under Ronald Koeman, they started poorly, dropping a whopping 14 points in their first 10 La Liga fixtures.

In their opening 10 league games, they lost to both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, which saw them crash out of the title race.

Courtesy of the Blaugrana’s poor run, Ronald Koeman eventually got the sack, making way for club legend Xavi to take his place. The former central midfielder was quick to make some adjustments and immediately made his team play an eye-catching brand of football.

Even under Xavi, the Catalan outfit has struggled against gritty teams, but so far, they have been quite capable against sides who afford them space.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Dressing room atmosphere, tactics, signings, relationship with players & board… and then, this Clásico.



134 days. Chapeau. It’s simply incredible how Xavi Hernández has changed Barcelona Football Club in 134 days. It feels completely different, on and off the pitch.Dressing room atmosphere, tactics, signings, relationship with players & board… and then, this Clásico.134 days. Chapeau. It’s simply incredible how Xavi Hernández has changed Barcelona Football Club in 134 days. It feels completely different, on and off the pitch. 💡 #FCBDressing room atmosphere, tactics, signings, relationship with players & board… and then, this Clásico. 134 days. Chapeau. https://t.co/FaT5Dsd6bv

In 2022, Barcelona have played 10 La Liga games, bagging eight wins and two draws. Having amassed 26 points from a maximum of 30, they have climbed up to third place in the La Liga standings. Barca, who have a game in hand, are currently 12 points behind first-placed Real Madrid.

Their emphatic 0-4 win away at Real Madrid was their most memorable victory of the season. A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a goal each from Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres helped the Blaugrana to an incredible win against the league leaders.

#1 Liverpool (Premier League) – 28 points

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are arguably the best team in Europe. The Premier League giants are ruthless in attack, composed in midfield, and know how to keep it tight at the back. Their pressing game is also on point, allowing them to win the ball further up the pitch and go on the offensive right away.

The Reds are the only European outfit that could end up winning the quadruple this season. They are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, have already won the League Cup, are in the FA Cup semi-finals, and are only trailing Premier League leaders Manchester City by a single point.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @_ChrisBascombe] If Liverpool win the Premier League or any other major trophy this season, Luis Diaz’s arrival will be considered a critical turning point. Diaz hit the ground sprinting, and his presence has swelled belief. #awlive If Liverpool win the Premier League or any other major trophy this season, Luis Diaz’s arrival will be considered a critical turning point. Diaz hit the ground sprinting, and his presence has swelled belief. #awlive [@_ChrisBascombe] https://t.co/KMjkLJhrpE

The Merseysiders have performed admirably since the start of the season, but have found additional gear in 2022. This year, Liverpool have taken part in 10 Premier League games, winning nine and drawing the other.

If they somehow manage to maintain their winning run, they will win their 20th English top-flight title at the end of the season. An exciting end to the season looks to be on the cards for Klopp’s valiant warriors.

Edited by Samya Majumdar