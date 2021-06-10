4 things Chelsea need to do in the transfer market this summer

Chelsea's journey under Thomas Tuchel has been remarkable and the German coach has transformed the team in a matter of about four months. When Tuchel took over as Chelsea manager, replacing Frank Lampard, the Stamford Bridge outfit was down in the dumps.

With a spot in the top four looking like a distant dream and an exit from Europe looking inevitable, Chelsea embarked on a resurgent spell that culminated in an emphatic Champions League triumph. They also made it to the final of the FA Cup and their young brigade has gone from strength to strength under the new manager.

Fans' interest now lies in the club's summer transfer activity. Chelsea have a great base to build on as they have a young core and a handful of experienced campaigners who add a lot of quality to the side.

This will be Thomas Tuchel's first transfer window as manager of Chelsea and he will undoubtedly be backed by the board after he exceeded expectations in the 2020-21 season. The club was able to bring in a lot of talented young players last summer and they have an opportunity to address the remaining problems over the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four things Chelsea ought to do in the summer transfer window.

#4 Chelsea board should back Thomas Tuchel's decisions on contracts and outgoing players

Thomas Tuchel is a great footballing coach and he has proven his credentials at multiple clubs. He has improved players at every club he has managed thus far and has already brought the best out of a lot of Chelsea's youngsters.

According to The Telegraph, Tuchel has identified three areas to strengthen. He wants a defender who can operate on the right side, a midfielder and a new striker. Tuchel will also have decided on the futures of several stars.

Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham are likely to be two most high-profile players who might be offloaded this summer. Tomori is expected to join AC Milan where he spent the second half of the season on loan.

Antonio Rudiger has proven to be a formidable presence at centre-back. His contract expires in 2022 and Tuchel will want it renewed as Rudiger has been a warrior under the German coach.

Andreas Christensen is another important member of the Chelsea squad whose contract expires in 2022. Chelsea will need to back Tuchel not only by signing new players but by also renewing the contracts of these individuals.

Just wanted to say these 2 players Andreas Christensen & Antonio Rudiger have been amazing for us this season. Both were not getting into the team but they have both come back to show what quality defenders they are. pic.twitter.com/On5p21mkAq — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) June 3, 2021

