4 Things we learned from Emery’s first Arsenal win

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.59K // 25 Aug 2018, 23:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Emery enjoyed his first victory as Gunners boss

Arsenal finally got on the Premier League scoreboard at the third time of asking, courtesy a hard-fought 3-1 victory over East Londoners, West Ham.

Like in their previous two games, Arsenal again fell behind when Arnautovic fired a low shot beyond the outstretched Petr Cech. However, West Ham’s lead lasted only five minutes and parity was restored when Monreal got on the end of a flowing Arsenal move.

Arsenal then went through the gears in the second half and went ahead fortuitously when a cruel deflection off Diop ended up in the back of the net. The Gunners finally sealed the game in stoppage-time with Danny Welbeck grabbing a much-needed goal.

Though the Gunners weren’t at their fluent best, they showed signs of improvement in the attacking third while also showing a bit more solidity defensively. With a relatively easier run of fixtures ahead, Emery would hope his troops can use the victory as a catalyst to get their season up and running.

Through this article, we would look at four things that we learned through the course of the game. Here are the takeaways from Emery’s first win in the English top-flight.

#1 Arsenal are still vulnerable in the wide areas

Mkhitaryan would need to improve on the defensive side of his game

Arsenal started the game with Mkhitaryan and Iwobi occupying the flanks. Emery would have hoped that the aforementioned pairing would provide Arsenal’s full backs with more protection. However, it wasn’t to be.

The West Ham full backs had a field day in the attacking third and troubled the Arsenal full backs by creating numerous two-on-one situations. The whole blame can’t be pinned on Mkhitaryan and Iwobi though. Bellerin and Monreal were effective going forward but were very shaky going the other way.

Bellerin had a tough time contending with Antonio while Monreal fared slightly better against the likes of Felipe Anderson. The most worrying aspect for Emery would be the lack of improvement in Arsenal’s defending in the wider areas.

Against City, the two goals they conceded were created on the flanks while the winner against Chelsea was conceded in similar fashion.

If Arsenal are to seriously challenge for the top-four, they would need their wide frontmen to put in shifts and track the opposition full-backs. On the other hand, Emery would also like his full backs to be a little more water-tight and not afford space to the opposition wingers.

The news of Arsenal’s vulnerability on the wings would have spread like wildfire in the land. The sooner the Gunners can rectify their problems on the wings, the better equipped they will be to fly high in the Premier League.

1 / 4 NEXT