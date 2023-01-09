4 top managers who will be looking for a job in 2023

The 2022-23 season has resumed in earnest after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and action will be coming in thick and fast. Managers will be saddled with the tough responsibility of making sure their teams deliver results week in, week out.

The pressure will be more on coaches at big clubs around Europe, as failure to meet expectations may cost them their job. If that's the case, there are some big managers who will be waiting in line to be snapped up as possible replacements.

On that note, here are four big managers who will be looking for a job in 2023:

#4 Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino last managed PSG.

One manager who will be looking to bag a managerial role this year is Argentine Mauricio Pochettino. The 50-year-old has been without a job since last summer after he parted ways with Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite having a year left on his contract and winning Ligue 1 in the 2021-22 season, the former Tottenham boss was relieved of his duties at the Pariains and replaced with Christophe Galtier.

Pochettino was recently linked with the England national team job after their quarterfinal exit at the 2022 World Cup.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out the idea of exploring international management



#FIFAWorldCup 🗣 "I am open why not."Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out the idea of exploring international management 🗣 "I am open why not." Mauricio Pochettino has not ruled out the idea of exploring international management #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/EOZf9cZJ79

He could also make a return to the Premier League in 2023 if an opportunity presents itself.

#3 Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique quit after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Another world-class coach who will be job hunting in 2023 is Luis Enrique. The former Barcelona gaffer recently left his role as Spain's head coach after their shock early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He led La Furia Roja to the Round of 16 before they were eliminated by Morocco on penalties. The 52-year-old is one of the most experienced and quality coaches in the game.

He won two La Liga, three Copa del Rey, and UEFA Champions league as manager of Barcelona. Enrique will have his eyes on returning to club football in 2023 with a top club in Europe. He could also be open to continuing in international football too.

#2 Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has been out of job for a few months.

German tacticain Thomas Tuchel is one of the biggest managers in Europe who lost their job in 2022. The 49 year-old was fired by the new Chelsea ownership led by Todd Boehly just a few weeks into the 2022-23 season.

The previous season, Tuchel had led the Blues to the final of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. He also reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and finished third in the league.

However, a string of poor results at the start of the current campaign, fall-out with some first-team players and also the new club owners led to his sacking. He has been linked with a few clubs since his departure from Stamford Bridge, but Tuchel is still without a job. He will be hoping to return to the touchline in 2023.

#1 Zinedine Zidane

Zidane has been out of job for more than a year.

Zinedine Zidane is another high-profile manager who is currently without a job. The former Real Madrid boss has been on a sabbatical since 2021 after his second spell with Los Blancos.

He has been linked with top clubs like Manchester United, PSG and Chelsea, but a move has not materialised. Two years is enough time to recharge, and the 50-year-old will look to get back into the thick of action soon.

Zidane was recently reported to be a possible successor to Didier Deschamps for the France team job. However, the 2018 World Cup-winning coach recently extended his contract with Le Blues till 2026, ending such speculations.

Poll : 0 votes