4 Top managers without a club right now

Saptarshi Mazumder Feature 12 Sep 2019, 11:11 IST

Where will we next see The Special One?

With Manchester City and Liverpool making the domestic and European stages their own, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are presently at the peak of their powers. There was a massive exodus of coaches across some of the biggest powerhouses of Europe at the end of last season and in the summer transfer window. We saw some big names return to management, while some went out of jobs.

The new season has begun, and the European transfer window has closed, but rumours and speculations as always are in the air. Several big managerial names are either on TV doing punditry or are just spending some well-deserved time off with their families. However, we could never be certain as they could be called upon to take up a job at any time during the season should they find the job appealing. Here are four top managers who are without a club right now.

#4 Claudio Ranieri

The Italian hasn't yet decided on his future.

One of the most likeable managers in world football, the Italian was awarded the FIFA Men's Best Coach in 2016.

In arguably the greatest achievement in his career, Claudio Ranieri led an underdog Leicester City side, who were battling to avoid relegation the previous season, to the Premier League title in 2016. His fairytale season with the Foxes made him only the eighth manager in history to lift the Premier League title.

He was sacked by Leicester the following season, but the love between him and Leicester supporters has never been lost, and fans wanted his statue to be erected outside the King Power stadium to commemorate his incredible, unprecedented achievement.

Since then, he had a short spell at Nantes after which he returned to the Premier League as the manager of Fulham. He didn't stay long at Fulham either and was appointed as the Roma head coach in shortly after. He left the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He was being linked to Newcastle earlier this year when they were looking for Rafa Benitez' successor, but now he's emerged as the leading candidate to become the head coach of the Guinea national side. Should he take the job, Ranieri will replace Paul Put, who was sacked after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

