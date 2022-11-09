4 underperforming new signings in Premier League 2022-23 season

The Premier League is arguably one of the most watched and competitive football leagues in the world.

The Premier League 2022-23 campaign has been immense as we have witnessed some decent displays by several new signings like Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus. However, some new signings have underperformed in their respective teams so far.

On that note, this article will look at four new Premier League signings that have underperformed so far this season. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Neal Maupay (Everton)

Newcastle United v Everton FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Last summer, the Frenchman joined Everton from Brighton & Hove Albion for £15 million and has struggled to prove his worth in attack.

Maupay netted eight goals and registered two assists in 32 league appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion last season. He has only registered one goal in nine league appearances for Everton this season.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Brighton fans seeing Neal Maupay miss sitters for Everton Brighton fans seeing Neal Maupay miss sitters for Everton https://t.co/6OOsLuuz6H

The 26-year-old has not found the back of the net since he scored the only goal in Everton’s 1-0 win over West Ham United on September 18.

Maupay needs to improve if he wants to be a regular player in Frank Lampard's starting XI.

#3 Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Richarlison needs to improve at Tottenham Hotspur

The Brazilian joined Tottenham Hotspur from Everton for £60 million last summer and is yet to prove his transfer worth.

Richarlison netted 10 goals and registered five assists in 30 league appearances for Everton last season. However, he has failed to register a goal in nine league appearances for Tottenham Hotspur so far.

The 25-year-old is recovering from an injury but was named in Brazil's squad for the forthcoming World Cup competition ahead of Roberto Firmino of Liverpool.

Considering his huge transfer fee, Richarlison is highly expected to contribute greatly to Antonio Conte's team in attack. He needs to improve.

#2 Goncalo Guedes (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The Portuguese international joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Valencia for £27.5 million last summer. His performances in his debut Premier League season have been underwhelming so far.

Guedes netted 11 goals and registered six assists in 36 appearances for Valencia in La Liga last season. However, he has only netted one goal and registered one assist in the Premier League so far this season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Opens his account for Wolves. Goncalo Guedes has scored his first goal since 19th March 2022, for Valencia against Elche. That was 232 days ago.Opens his account for Wolves. Goncalo Guedes has scored his first goal since 19th March 2022, for Valencia against Elche. That was 232 days ago. Opens his account for Wolves. 🐺 https://t.co/EWiKxaKWaW

The 25-year-old poor performances this season put his World Cup hopes in doubt and it will be interesting to see if he will be included in Portugal's World Cup squad.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Dinamo Zagreb: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The Gabonese international joined Chelsea from Barcelona for £10 million last summer and has struggled to settle down at Chelsea.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January 2022 and netted 11 goals in 17 La Liga appearances last season. However, he has only managed to register one goal in six appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old only managed to register eight touches in Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Arsenal on November 6.

GOAL @goal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only had eight touches before being taken off against Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only had eight touches before being taken off against Arsenal 😬 https://t.co/lz4CLZBh3m

The former Barcelona forward has not lived up to expectations at Chelsea but he's expected to improve in the coming days.

