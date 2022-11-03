The Premier League 2022-23 campaign has been competitive and the league is two weeks away from a break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Arsenal are the league leaders as of now and have registered 31 points in 12 games while Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United complete the league's top four spots.

Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest are the bottom three teams in the standings.

So far, there are some players who have performed-well in their respective teams while some players have performed poorly.

As such, this article will look at four players that have performed poorly in the Premier League so far this season.

#4 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mahrez needs to show his worth at City

The Algerian has struggled to impress Pep Guardiola in attack and his performances have been porous on the right-wing.

Mahrez netted 11 goals and registered five assists in 28 league appearances last season but has only netted one goal in nine league appearances this season.

The 31-year-old was recently taken off as Manchester City's first-choice penalty taker due to his frequent misses.

Mahrez is one of the top attackers that has performed poorly so far and it is believed that his goal in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on November 2 would boost his morale in attack.

#3 Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Richarlison needs to overcome fitness issues and inconsistency

The Brazilian joined Tottenham Hotspur from Everton for £60 million last summer and has not been at the top of his game so far.

Richarlison netted 10 goals and registered five assists for Everton in the Premier League last season. However, he has not scored a goal in nine appearances for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old is currently recovering from a calf injury and is expected to live up to his big money transfer fee once he gets back on the pitch.

Due to his poor performances and injury woes, it might be difficult for him to make Brazil's World Cup squad ahead of the in-form Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ronaldo needs to adjust to a new pattern of play at Man Utd

The Portuguese international has been one of the underperforming players in the league this season.

Ronaldo netted 18 goals in 30 league appearances last season but has only managed to find the back of the net once in nine Premier League appearances this season.

The 37-year-old was one of the players who was axed out of Manchester United's starting XI by Erik Ten Hag.

However, the forthcoming World Cup is another opportunity for the five time Ballon d’Or winner to rekindle his campaign.

#1 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Grealish's England spot for the World Cup could be in danger

The Englishman is arguably the top rated player who has underperformed the most in the league this season.

Grealish has only netted one goal in seven Premier League appearances this season and has arguably not lived up to his £100 million price tag since joining Manchester City from Aston Villa in 2021.

Due to his inconsistency in attack, it might be difficult for him to be included in England's final World Cup squad, but he is expected to improve as the season progresses.

