4 ways Liverpool could improve on a stellar 2018-19 campaign

How can Liverpool improve?

The previous season for Liverpool was a culmination of a lot of hard work from Jürgen Klopp and his players. The journey they have had in the past four years all led to the perfect storm. The Reds earned 97 points in the Premier League, the third-highest total in the league's history, but finished second to an unbelievably good Manchester City side.

Despite the disappointment in the league, Liverpool went on beat Tottenham 2-0 to win the Champions League, effectively writing the next chapter in the history books. But there is still much more to come for this team.

Liverpool is in the best shape possible, both on the pitch and off it. The players are yet to enter their prime and the bond is getting stronger and stronger. But there are still things that need to be done to have an even better season than the last one. Here are four things the Reds could do to make that possible.

#4 Bring in additional depth

Best full-backs in the world.

Liverpool is the most settled team in Europe, with most of the squad already accounted for. The past few years have seen Jürgen Klopp mold the Reds team into his own, with his choice of players. Now, Liverpool are a proper juggernaut in England and in Europe, a well-oiled footballing machine if you will.

Their only signing so far has been 17-year-old centre-back Sepp van den Berg, with the arrival of 16-year-old Harvey Elliott from Fulham looking extremely likely. However, a couple of positions may require some fine-tuning, to help the overall depth of the squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are two of the best full-backs in the world, but Klopp will need proper cover for them, especially with the possibly increased number of games to be played this season.

The attacking department may also require another option following Daniel Sturridge's departure, but the promising Rhian Brewster looks set to receive his opportunity in the first-team. This pre-season could be a big one for various young Reds.

