After a disappointing World Cup campaign, Spain are ready to start again with the Euro 2024 qualifiers around the corner. New head coach Luis de la Fuente has called up his first squad and there have been some surprise inclusions and notable omissions.

After the retirement of veterans Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets, this is a new-look team from the new coach with the mission of restoring La Roja's pride and stature.

Spain will begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with games against Norway (Saturday, March 25) and Scotland (Tuesday, March 28) during the March international break.

Let's take a look at four winners and one loser from the squad selection for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

4 winners and 1 loser from Spain's Euro 2024 qualifiers squad

Winner - Iago Aspas

Iago Aspas is the top scorer for Celta Vigo in La Liga 2022-2023

Iago Aspas has been a consistent performer for Celta Vigo for some years now. The 35-year-old forward has already bagged 12 goals and four assists in La Liga in his 26 appearances this season. However, he has always been overlooked at the international level by different managers.

Aspas has managed 12 goal contributions for the national team (six goals and six assists) from his 18 appearances so far. His last appearance came in the European qualifiers in 2019.

Spain's relatively young squad will also profit from his leadership qualities on the pitch.

Winner - Nacho Fernandez

Nacho returned to the Spain squad after four years

Without question, Nacho is a gifted defender who can play anywhere in the back four. He has proved that time and time again at Real Madrid. With the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane ahead of him, chances were hard to come by for Nacho. However, he has made it count every single time when called upon.

He is having an incredible season with Los Blancos with 31 appearances across five different competitions. His last appearance for the national side came in the UEFA Nations League in 2018.

Nacho has made 22 appearances for La Roja and his famous goal against Portugal in the 2018 World Cup will not be easily forgotten.

Winner - Joselu

Joselu received his maiden call to represent his country

Joselu has been a consistent goal scorer in La Liga for the past few seasons. The 32-year-old Espanyol striker has already scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 27 appearances across La Liga and Copa Del Rey this season.

His efforts have finally been rewarded with a maiden call-up to the national side for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Winner - Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is back with Spain's national team after impressive performances with Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos has found his mojo this season with Real Madrid. He has made 31 appearances for the Spanish giants this season across six different competitions. His impressive run is likely to be rewarded with a contract extension. Despite the uncertainty regarding his club career, things have taken a positive note for him on the national side. The retirement of Sergio Busquets also helped Ceballos to be considered for the midfield role.

Ceballos has already managed 11 appearances for Spain, with his last action coming in 2020 in the UEFA Nations League. With some good performances, he could very well become a mainstay in the La Roja squad for years to come.

Loser - David de Gea

de Gea couldn't find a place in Spain's squad even after Unai Simon's injury

David de Gea is having a decent season with Manchester United and recently won the EFL Cup. He has featured in 42 games for the Red Devils this season and has kept 18 clean sheets.

However, he was excluded from the Spain squad for the World Cup and has once again been overlooked for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Although he made the Spain squad for the World Cup qualifiers in November 2021, his last game for them came in the Nations League in October 2020. Fans and pundits were expecting him to be included in the squad due to the absence of injured Unai Simon.

However, it was Kepa Arrizabalaga who got the nod ahead of de Gea in Luis de la Fuente's squad.

Poll : 0 votes