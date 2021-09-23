4 world-class players who are out of form

A belated end to the 2020-21 season followed by a busy summer of international football meant many players had a shorter pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

A few players have hit the ground running, though. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku had sparkling international campaigns in the summer. They have carried forward that form into the new season, despite moving to different clubs.

However, a few other big-name players are yet to hit their stride this season. On that note, here's a look at four such players, in no particular order:

#4 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has struggled to get going this season.

Antoine Griezmann is one of several big-name players yet to get going this season. That's surprising because the Frenchman's lean spell hasn't extended to the international arena.

Griezmann scored once in France's Euro 2020 campaign, and has netted thrice in as many FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification games this month. However, the striker has failed to replicate his decent club form from last season.

The Frenchman was expected to lead Barcelona's charge in the post-Lionel Messi era. But his insipid performances in the first three league games -- no goals or assists -- this season meant he was booed by the Camp Nou faithful. Griezmann was subsequently sent out to Atletico Madrid on a two-year loan deal.

Antoine Griezmann has appeared in each of France's last 23 major tournament games, a record for a player with Les Bleus that last played without him in such competitions for the last time during the quarter-final of EURO 2012 against Spain.

Even at his old stomping ground, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is yet to register a goal contribution in four games across competitions. Griezmann's poor early-season form shouldn't concern manager Diego Simeone just yet, as the holders are two points adrift of Real Madrid after six games.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman will look to open his account soon and help Atletico keep withing touching distance of the early pacesetters.

#3 Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak hasn't been at his fluent best this season.

Jan Oblak is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the game at the moment.

The Slovenian played a key role in the Rojiblancos' first La Liga win in seven years last season. Oblak featured in all 38 games, conceding only 25 goals, to win his fifth Zamora Trophy in six years. But he hasn't been at his fluent best this campaign, letting in five goals in six games while keeping only two clean sheets.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a joint-record fifth time:



🥇 2016

🥇 2017

🥇 2018

🥇 2019

🥇 2021



The only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win it five times. Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for a joint-record fifth time:



🥇 2016

🥇 2017

🥇 2018

🥇 2019

🥇 2021



The only non-Spanish goalkeeper to win it five times. https://t.co/AiWjW29dlH

Although that is not alarming, Diego Simeone will hope his star man can hit his stride soon. Atletico will need to regain their defensive resilience if they are to retain their La Liga title this season.

