5 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees who will miss the FIFA World Cup

Despite the controversies and criticism surrounding it, the Ballon d'Or remains one of the most prestigious awards for a footballer. As reported by BBC, the award will now be judged based on the player's performance in a single season and not in a calendar year.

This means that the 2022 Ballon d'Or will be awarded considering players' performances in the 2021-22 season. It also means that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be taken into account during next year's Ballon d'Or.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees were declared on August 12 which saw Lionel Messi miss out on the 30-man list for the first time since 2005. It is a shame given how fantastic he has been all over the years. The Argentine has won a record seven Ballon d'Ors.

That being said, there are some big names as contenders for the award, making it only more interesting when the ceremony takes place in October this year.

Among the listed players, there are a few who will not be part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On that note, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or nominees who will miss out in the prestigious tournament in Qatar.

#5 Sebastien Haller

Ajax v sc Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie

Ajax had an impressive 2021-22 season, having won the Eredivisie for the 36th time. Sebastien Haller played a major role in helping them register this triumph, scoring 21 goals in 31 appearances and finishing as the league's top-scorer.

Not just in the Dutch league, but the Ivorian striker was equally effective while playing in the Champions League. Scoring 11 goals in the competition, Haller finished only behind Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



vs Sporting

vs Sporting

vs Dortmund

vs Dortmund

vs Besiktas

vs Sporting

vs Benfica

vs Benfica



🥶 Goal involvements in all but one match 🤯 Sebastien Haller's debut Champions League season | 2021/22:vs Sportingvs Sportingvs Dortmundvs Dortmundvs Besiktasvs Sportingvs Benficavs Benfica🥶 Goal involvements in all but one match 🤯 Sebastien Haller's debut Champions League season | 2021/22: ⚽⚽⚽⚽ vs Sporting⚽ vs Sporting⚽🅰️🅰️ vs Dortmund⚽ vs Dortmund⚽⚽ vs Besiktas⚽ vs Sporting⚽ vs Benfica❌ vs Benfica🥶 Goal involvements in all but one match

During the campaign, the right-footed striker became the first player to score across seven consecutive Champions League matches.

Given his clinical finishing and goal-scoring abilities, Haller sealed a move to Borussia Dortmund this summer. It is a pity that he won't be seen in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Ivory Coast failed to qualify for the tournament.

#4 Luis Diaz

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

With their attacking game-play, Liverpool are one of the finest clubs in Europe right now. One of their most dynamic players is Luis Diaz, who they signed from FC Porto in January last season.

The Colombian forward was brilliant during his time with the Portuguese club, especially last season. He scored 16 goals and registered four assists in 24 appearances.

Despite arriving at Liverpool in January, Diaz had an instant impact, being involved in 11 goals in 26 matches.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe Liverpool FC @LFC #VamosLuis We have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance ✍️ We have completed the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance ✍️😄 #VamosLuis 14 - Luis Díaz has 14 goals and 18 goal involvements (14 goals, 4 assists) in Portugal's Primeira Liga this season; only Darwin Núñez (15 goals) has scored more and only Rafa (20 goal involvements) has been involved in more in the competition in 2021-22. Red. twitter.com/LFC/status/148… 14 - Luis Díaz has 14 goals and 18 goal involvements (14 goals, 4 assists) in Portugal's Primeira Liga this season; only Darwin Núñez (15 goals) has scored more and only Rafa (20 goal involvements) has been involved in more in the competition in 2021-22. Red. twitter.com/LFC/status/148…

With his quick feet and amazing productivity in front of goal, his performances will be critical for the Reds in the 2022-23 season.

However, Diaz will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Colombia failing to qualify for the tournament.

#3 Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

In Manchester City's star-studded squad, Riyad Mahrez remains a vital player under Pep Guardiola. The left-footed forward has been devastating with his fantastic attacking play on the right wing.

Last season, Mahrez was crucial in City's Premier League triumph. Despite starting just 15 matches, the Algerian scored 11 goals and registered five assists. His performances in the Champions League helped the club in reaching the semi-finals of the competition as he scored seven goals in the process.

Squawka @Squawka Riyad Mahrez scored more goals across all competitions than any other Man City player during the 2021/22 season:



◎ 47 games

◉ 24 goals

◎ 9 assists



Only Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane scored more for a PL club last season. ✍️ Riyad Mahrez scored more goals across all competitions than any other Man City player during the 2021/22 season:◎ 47 games◉ 24 goals◎ 9 assistsOnly Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane scored more for a PL club last season. ✍️ https://t.co/MMTFNksjaQ

Mahrez was one of City's most effective players last season and truly deserves a place in the Ballon d'Or nominees.

That being said, we won't be able to see the former Leicester forward feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Algeria failed to qualify.

#2 Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland can win the Ballon d'Or in the near future

Very few youngsters in the football world have been as consistent as Erling Haaland has been in his career so far. He had a stellar time in the Bundesliga after being successful in front of goal for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 62 goals in 67 league matches.

Haaland was brutal with Dortmund last season, scoring 22 goals in 24 league appearances. Had it not been for his injuries, the Norwegian would have surely succeeded in scoring more.

Nevertheless, Haaland remains a deadly threat in front of goal. Now that he plays for Manchester City, he is only expected to get better under Guardiola.

As Norway failed to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the former Red Bull Salzburg striker will not be seen in Qatar.

#1 Mohamed Salah

Salah is one of the six players nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Signing Mohamed Salah from AS Roma ahead of the 2017-18 season would have to be a masterstroke for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Ever since joining the Reds, the Egyptian winger has been phenomenal in front of goal. He has scored 158 goals and provided 64 assists in 256 matches.

One of his finest displays came last season when Salah went on to score 23 goals in the Premier League. He won the Golden Boot jointly with Son Heung-min in the process.

The left-footed winger played a massive role in helping Liverpool reach the finals of the Champions League, scoring eight goals in the competition.

He helped his side lift the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 66 games

◉ 33 goals

◉ 19 assists

FA Cup

EFL Cup

🏅 PL Golden Boot

🏅 PL Playmaker Award

🏅 PL Goal of the Season

🏅 PFA Players' Player of the Year



Ballon d'Or winner? Mohamed Salah's 2021/22 season for club & country:◉ 66 games◉ 33 goals◉ 19 assistsFA CupEFL Cup🏅 PL Golden Boot🏅 PL Playmaker Award🏅 PL Goal of the Season🏅 PFA Players' Player of the YearBallon d'Or winner? #BallondOr Mohamed Salah's 2021/22 season for club & country:◉ 66 games◉ 33 goals◉ 19 assists🏆 FA Cup🏆 EFL Cup🏅 PL Golden Boot🏅 PL Playmaker Award🏅 PL Goal of the Season🏅 PFA Players' Player of the YearBallon d'Or winner? #BallondOr https://t.co/Ayc7Lm6Cp1

With his amazing performances in the 2021-22 season, Salah remains one of the strongest contenders for the 2022 Ballon d'Or. Since Egypt failed to beat Senegal in the qualifiers, the Liverpool forward will be a valuable miss in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh