5 talking points from English football this weekend

After almost three months away, competitive club football is finally back underway in England. The Premier League isn’t back until later this week, but the Football League is back underway, and it’s been a fascinating weekend.

In the Championship, Frank Lampard began his first management job at Derby with a win over Reading. Marcelo Bielsa has a lot more experience in management than Lampard, but he also made his bow in the Football League with Leeds, who beat Stoke 3-1.

West Brom are another side who were relegated from the Premier League last season, and they also got going with a defeat, as they lost to Bolton Wanderers at the Hawthorns. Swansea were the other team to be relegated from the Premier League, but they kicked off their season with a win over Sheffield United.

In League One, Sunderland began their season with a dramatic win over Charlton, as the Black Cats aim to avoid a third consecutive relegation. Accrington Stanley’s first ever game in the third division of English football saw them lose 2-0 to Gillingham. It was a similar trend for the other clubs promoted to League One, with Luton Town, Wycombe, and Coventry City also failing to win.

In League Two, the biggest win of the weekend came at Crewe, where they hammered Morecambe 6-0. Promoted Macclesfield Town suffered a cruel defeat to Swindon, conceding two penalties in injury time. The other promoted side was Tranmere Rovers, who drew 2-2 with Stevenage.

On Sunday, the ceremonial curtain raiser of the Community Shield took place, with Manchester City coming out on top ahead of Chelsea. Here are five talking points from the weekend’s action in England.

#1 Maurizio Sarri still has a lot of work to do

Sarri had a frustrating start to his career at Chelsea

Chelsea left it very late to replace Antonio Conte with Maurizio Sarri this summer, and he hasn’t had the chance to improve the team to his satisfaction yet. He brought Jorginho with him from Napoli, but he is the only major signing the Blues have made so far this summer. As we saw on Sunday in the Community Shield at Wembley, Chelsea are far from where Sarri would want them to be, and they are well behind Manchester City in terms of quality.

Of course, there were still a number of players missing following the World Cup, but there would have been very little to encourage Sarri. His players were slow, laboured in possession, and looked vulnerable defensively. Up top, Alvaro Morata’s confidence looks to have hit rock bottom, and it would be a risk for Chelsea to rely on him for the full season.

