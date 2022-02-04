5 active players with the best goal per game ratio

Scoring goals is arguably the toughest and most important job in football. Some players have a knack for making the job look easy. They bang in goals left, right, and center and wheel away in celebration more frequently than others.

Today’s list is about the most efficient goalscorers in the business, for their clubs and country. The five on our list have breached the most stubborn defenses at will, winning their teams crucial points and trophies.

Here are the five active players with the best goal to game ratio in the world:

Special note: All footballing leagues have been included, not just the senior teams in the top-five European leagues. Goals at the Olympics have not been included.

#5 Kylian Mbappe – 0.648 goals per game

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-German ace Kylian Mbappe is a generational superstar. At just 23 years of age, Mbappe has won the World Cup, the Ligue 1 and the French Cup amongst other honors.

He is freakishly quick, intelligent, and can score from anywhere on the pitch. Courtesy of his unmatched skillset, the Frenchman can improve any team in the world.

Rising through the ranks at Monaco, Mbappe made his senior team debut in December 2015. Aged just 16 years and 347 days, the forward became Monaco’s youngest-ever senior team player, breaking Thierry Henry’s record.

Before leaving for PSG in 2017, Mbappe played 63 games for Monaco, scoring 30 times.

At PSG, the 23-year-old has comprehensively outshone Neymar in front of goal, netting 151 times in 200 appearances.

In France’s colors, Mbappe has scored 24 times in 53 games.

#4 Robert Lewandowski – 0.721 goals per game

Hertha BSC v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

The Best Men’s Player in the World has been in outrageous form for club and country over the last few years. Robert Lewandowski is not the quickest striker around and rarely turns heads with his celebrations.

But when it comes down to stone-cold finishing, there’s hardly anyone better than the Pole.

Lewandowski, who scored four goals against Real Madrid in the 2012-13 Champions League semi-finals, was with Borussia Dortmund between 2010 and 2014.

He netted 103 games in 187 appearances for BVB, helping them to two Bundesliga titles and a DFB Pokal.

Since joining Bayern in 2014, the Polish striker has struck 328 times in 357 games, shattering numerous records in the process. His exploits have led the Bavarians to seven consecutive league titles and a Champions League amongst other honors.

Apart from the two German clubs, Lewa has also represented Znicz Pruszkow and Lech Poznan, scoring a combined total of 62 goals in 114 appearances.

For Poland, the skipper has netted 74 times so far in his career.

