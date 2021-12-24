5 active players with the most number of Premier League hat-tricks

The Premier League is one of the most difficult leagues in the world to play in. It is competitive, fierce and full of surprises season after season. It takes a lot of consistency to be successful in England's top-tier division.

The Premier League has seen plenty of quality players turn into goal-scoring machines. Some have gone on to score hat-tricks on multiple occasions in the league.

Active Premier League strikers have scored multiple hat-tricks

Scoring a hat-trick in the Premier League itself is a great achievement, let alone doing it more than once. The great Sergio Aguero has scored the highest number of hat-tricks in the league by scoring at least three goals on 12 occasions. He is just one hat-trick ahead of Alan Shearer, the Premier League's top scorer, in second place.

The current lot of Premier League players also involve forwards who have scored more than one hat-trick in England. Let's take a look at the active players in the league to have achieved this feat.

#5 Romelu Lukaku (3 times)

Romelu Lukaku has played for different clubs in the Premier League so far. The Belgian striker has played for Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Manchester United.

He returned to Chelsea this summer and is raring to be of utmost use to the Blues. In his Premier League career so far, Lukaku has scored three hat-tricks. Two of them have come with Everton while the other came with West Bromwich Albion. The one with West Brom was a memorable one since it marked the final match for Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United's manager.

The hat-tricks with Everton came against Sunderland and Bournemouth in the 2016-17 season. Romelu Lukaku has 116 goals in 263 Premier League appearances so far. With his goalscoring abilities, he can surely score more hat-tricks in the near future.

#4 Jamie Vardy (3 times)

Jamie Vardy has been an amazing player for Leicester City for a decade now. In his eight seasons in the Premier League, he has scored 127 goals in 260 appearances.

In the process, the English striker has scored three hat-tricks. His first ever hat-trick came in a 4-2 victory against giants Manchester City in the 2015-16 season. It is the same season where Leicester City famously won the Premier League. The next one came in a thumping 0-9 win against Southampton in October 2019.

The Englishman scored his last hat-trick last season when Leicester recorded an impressive 2-5 away win against Manchester City in September 2020. Jamie Vardy has already scored nine goals in 15 Premier League matches this season. With his current form, he can surely move up the ladder when it comes to this list.

