5 active Premier League players with highest number of goal contributions

Turn through the pages of the history of the English Premier League and you will find stories of legends and titans of the game who will live on in the collective memory for as long as the game lasts.

There was one thing common amongst them all: an insatiable appetite, the obsession for more, an addiction to glory, and most of all, astounding statistivs. There have been many players since the beginning of the Premier League era who were gifted with technical abilities and looked a class apart on the pitch.

Premier League's top clubs have some absolute match-winners in their ranks

The era of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs is over.

Their place in the anals of Premier League football is secure. However, there's a new generation that will not rest until it has its due place in that history book, hell-bent on carving a niche for themselves, even if they are not placed alongside the all-time greats.

On that note, here are the five active Premier League players with the most goal contributions in the division.

Note: All the stats are as mentioned on the official PL website at the time of writing.

#5 Romelu Lukaku - 153 goal contributions

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Every time Romelu Lukaku moved from one Premier League club to another, his stock rose. The striker made his return to Chelsea this season, his first club in England where he started his journey back in 2011.

The Belgian arrived young and hopeful. However, a lack of playing time and a proper run of opportunities in the team saw him leave Stamford Bridge. Successful spells at Everton, who signed him for around €35 million in 2014 and Manchester United, who paid €84.7 million to avail his services in 2017, followed.

In his four seasons with the Toffees, Lukaku became their highest scorer (68) in the Premier League. This led to his big money move to Old Trafford.

Unfortunately for the centre-forward, the expectations weighed too heavily on him. His record was decent with 36 goal contributions in 66 games in the league, but the fans expected him to change their fortunes for the better.

When that did not happen, he became the easy scapegoat for the club and left on rather sour terms. It was then that Big Rom moved to Inter Milan in Italy and took his game to the next level.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Romelu Lukaku. One of the best, and most complete centre-forwards in world football. Romelu Lukaku. One of the best, and most complete centre-forwards in world football. https://t.co/kI7PpgN48c

His ability to outmuscle opposition defenders, the composure to hold the ball and link up with fellow forwards and his explosive pace all peaked in Italy. Under manager Antonio Conte, Lukaku developed into one of the world's best No. 9s.

His current tally of 118 goals and 35 assists in the Premier League means he is ranked fifth in terms of goal contributions. How long will he last in England, is anyone's guess with the big Belgian seemingly not the biggest fan of Thomas Tuchel's system.

#4 Raheem Sterling - 155 goal contributions

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Sometimes it feels as if whatever Raheem Sterling does, there will always be the need for him to prove himself that one more time. The England international has answered critics multiple times in the past with his on-field displays and his impressive number of goal contributions.

The 'boy from Brent' recently scored his 100th goal in the Premier League and currently has 103 in his bag. His versatality allows him to play anywhere along the frontline and that's helped the striker record 52 assists.

With his quick pace, Sterling is at his most dangerous when he makes runs past the backline. His dribbling is inconsistent but most defenders are uncomfortable when the Manchester City forward runs at them with the ball at his feet.

⚡️🇧🇼 @Priceless_Silva Raheem Sterling is still one of the best wingers in the world. Form is temporary, class is permanent Raheem Sterling is still one of the best wingers in the world. Form is temporary, class is permanent https://t.co/fAWzmyqO95

In the previous Premier League season, Sterling suffered a dip in form compared to the prolific standards he showed previously, scoring 10 goals in 31 games. His place in the starting lineup at the 2020 Euros was not guaranteed, but the winger emerged as one of the brightest sparks in their run to the final.

Age is also on Sterling's side, who is just 27 and can surely have a few more years at the very top of his game. Under Pep Guardiola, he has become a clever finisher from inside the penalty box and will hope to add to his tally.

This season, Sterling has seven goals and one assist in 19 Premier League matches.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury