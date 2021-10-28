5 active Serie A players with most appearances in the league

Serie A may be one of the most tactical European leagues, but there's no denying its stature in world football. Many legends have graced the Italian top flight over the years, both local and international, leaving an indelible mark on the competition.

Some managed to stay longer than others, redifining their legacy with continued presence and on-field success. That holds true for many of the current crop of players too, who have demonstrated their longevity in the competition.

On that note, here's at the five active players with the most Serie A appearances:

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt.

#5 Andrea Consigli - 412

Consigli is among 14 goalkeepers in history with over 400 Serie A caps.

One of the only two goalkeepers on this list, Andrea Consigli surpassed 400 appearances in Serie A towards the end of last season. In the process, he became just the 14th shot-stopper in league history to accomplish the feat.

Starting out with a lowly Sambenedettese in Serie C in 2006, Consigli worked his way up Italian football's ranks with eye-catching displays. He finally gained recognition at Atalanta, whom he joined in 2008.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo

#SerieATIM #GenoaSassuolo 400 – Andrea #Consigli will play his 400th game in Serie A (246 with Sassuolo). Only five goalkeepers reached this milestone in the era of 3 points for win in the italian top-flight: Buffon, Handanovic, Frey, De Sanctis and Antonioli. Candles. 400 – Andrea #Consigli will play his 400th game in Serie A (246 with Sassuolo). Only five goalkeepers reached this milestone in the era of 3 points for win in the italian top-flight: Buffon, Handanovic, Frey, De Sanctis and Antonioli. Candles.#SerieATIM #GenoaSassuolo https://t.co/RIABe00HCO

With 153 top-flight appearances under his belt, the Italian custodian then joined an exciting Sassuolo side in 2014. He has helped them stay afloat in Serie A since then.

#4 Giorgio Chiellini - 416

Chiellini is 37 but is still going strong.

He might be a Serie A legend right now, but Giorgio Chiellini had humble beginnings to his professional career. He played in the lower divisions with Livorno before Juventus signed him up in 2004.

Chiellini immediately went on loan to Fiorentina for a taste of Serie A. Following an impressive loan spell, he returned to Turin a year later, and hasn't looked back ever since.

The Italian has been a mainstay at the heart of the Bianconeri backline. He has laid down a marker with his consistency and uncanny leadership skills, while lifting the Scudetto nine times.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav