5 active world-class footballers who smoke

Football at the highest level is a very physically demanding sport. That's why players have got their fitness and training regimes locked down. They need to be extremely athletic and energetic to be able to last 90 minutes on a football pitch amid professionals.

Smoking is an unhealthy habit and it is frowned upon a lot. Athletes are known for adopting healthy lifestyles and one wouldn't expect a top tier footballer to be smoking sticks during training breaks. But as surprising as it may be, some very recognizable and world-class footballers are smokers.

Back in the day it wasn't a big deal. Managers used to smoke in the dugout, players could be seen lighting one up after a game. But the optics attached to being caught smoking these days don't do these players much of a favour.

On that note, let's take a look at five active world-class footballers who smoke.

#5 Radja Nainggolan

Former Belgian international Radja Nainggolan is a dynamic midfielder who could contribute on both sides of the pitch. The heavily tatted former Belgian international excels as a deep-lying playmaker and his passing, vision and shooting are all exemplary.

Being a player who has shown so much energy whenever he's on the pitch all throughout his career, it is quite surprising that Nainggolan is a smoker.

Current Vasco da Gama centre-back Leandro Castan, who shared a dressing room with Nainggolan during their time together at Roma, once discussed the latter's smoking habits. He said:

"He's a fine player, but unfortunately he'd get into a lot of controversy.

"When he was at Roma, he'd leave the dressing room to have a smoke with the assistant manager, he did what he pleased and wouldn't care what people would think of it.'

"But he would then go and deliver on the pitch, where it matters. It was great to play alongside him."

David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal Nainggolan:"I smoke and I'm not ashamed of it. I believe I do my job as a footballer well and that is what matters" Nainggolan:"I smoke and I'm not ashamed of it. I believe I do my job as a footballer well and that is what matters"

#4 Wojciech Szczęsny

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny got into trouble during his time at Arsenal after being caught smoking in the shower. He was fined £20,000 by Arsene Wenger. But it didn't end there as the goalkeeper was caught smoking by papparazis in his home country Poland.

Szczesny though, doesn't think much of it. In an interview with the Independent, he revealed:

“I never got caught. I admitted to it when I was asked if it was me in London but the second one was bulls***."

B/R Football @brfootball No smoke without fire. Szczesny dropped by Arsenal with Ospina handed the start vs. Stoke. http://t.co/pf29HSyEu2 No smoke without fire. Szczesny dropped by Arsenal with Ospina handed the start vs. Stoke. http://t.co/pf29HSyEu2

