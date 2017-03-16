5 actors who could play Cristiano Ronaldo

Christian Bale? Ryan Gosling? Who can play Cristiano Ronaldo in a movie?

If there was something that could inspire people, it would be Cristiano’s journey

Success is the pedestal on which great stories are written. These writings are meant to inspire the people to do something with their lives. It is also a way to tell us that there is hope in this world, after all.

No matter what the field is, inspiration has no boundaries. Once someone is successful, their life is portrayed in an artistic form as a means to fire up the ember within the common person. A great many success stories can be found in the field of football too. And Cristiano Ronaldo’s story is one of them.

The four-time Ballon d’Or winner is considered by many as the greatest European player of all time, and they can’t really be blamed for it. After winning it all at club level, his Euro 2016 triumph with Portugal really puts him in a position where it could be argued that he has surpassed the likes of Johan Cruyff and Paolo Maldini.

It won’t be a long time before someone comes up with a movie based on the man’s journey and here is our suggestion of the 5 people that can be cast to play Cristiano Ronaldo’s role should a biography ever be made…

#1 Jake Gyllenhaal

The baby-faced Jake

Versatility is one of the key aspects of having a successful life. If one has this virtue, then there is a place for that person in any corner of the world. Jake Gyllenhaal is one of those people who have the versatility to be successful in any endeavour they try.

From being a mentally complex kid in Donny Darko to a gay cowboy in Brokeback Mountain, Gyllenhaal has played in roles so diverse that it would put color-changing politicians to shame.

Hence, it is safe to assume that the Zodiac star can play the role of Cristiano Ronaldo with astuteness. He has the required height and facial structure that, coupled with great acting skills, would make him a fine choice to act in the shoes of the Portuguese.