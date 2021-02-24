5 African players with the most Serie A goals

The Serie A has been a popular stomping ground for African players, with as many as 27 different African nations currently plying their trade in the Italian top flight.

Five most prolific African goal-scorers in the Serie A

Some African players have achieved a lot of success in the Serie A, with a few also going on to win continental honours and the Ballon d'Or award.

On that note, let's have a look at five African players with the most goals in Serie A history:

#5 Keita Balde (Senegal) - 36 goals

Keita Balde

Keita Balde has scored 36 Serie A goals, doing so with Lazio, Inter Milan and Sampdoria; Balde is currently playing his sixth season in the competition.

After coming through Barcelona's youth academy, the Senegalese ended up at Lazio in 2012, where he broke into their first team in 2013 as a promising young winger.

Keita Balde scored 16 goals in Serie A last season; more than any other player under the age of 23. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KagDYorbSm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 19, 2017

Balde didn't score many goals until his fourth season before coming of age by netting 16 Serie A goals. His prolific partnership with Ciro Immobile helped the Eagles to a fifth-place finish in 2017.

Impressed by his exploits, AS Monaco secured his services that summer. After failing to impress at the Ligue 1 club, Balde returned to Italy a year later but is yet to rediscover his mojo.

#4 Mohamed Kallon (Sierra Leone) - 39 goals

Mohammed Kallon

One of the most travelled players in recent history, Mohamed Kallon has played for 19 different teams in a career spanning 18 years.

His long list of clubs includes a plethora of Serie A teams - Bologna, Cagliari, Reggina, Vicenza, Inter Milan,and Genoa, the only side with whom he played in the Serie B for a season.

In the Serie A, Kallon scored 39 goals from 125 games, with the most prolific spell coming for the Nerazzurri with 14 across two stints.

His best Serie A campaign came with newly-promoted Reggina in the 1999-00 season, with Kallon netting 11 goals.

Kallon is one of only four Sierra Leone players to have graced the Serie A.