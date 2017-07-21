5 alternatives to Danilo for Chelsea

With Danilo off to Manchester City, Chelsea should look at these 5 players as an alternative.

Danilo

At the beginning of the transfer window, it seemed as though Danilo was destined to go to Juventus to replace Dani Alves. However, Chelsea soon joined the race and Juventus had no chance since they weren’t to pay as much as the London club.

At this point, one could actually be forgiven for envisaging the Brazilian in the blue shirt of Chelsea. However, Manchester City leapfrogged the Blues and are now firm favourites to sign the former Porto player.

The funny thing is that it was only a few days when Pep Guardiola splashed £50 million for right-back, Kyle Walker. Now, he is about to spend £25 million more for a player that plays in the same position. However, this leaves Chelsea in an uncomfortable position as they need a right-back if they are to keep playing Azpilicueta at centre-back.

And here are five players that Chelsea could look at as Danilo alternatives.

#5 Felix Passlack

Felix Passlack

The teenager is one of the brightest talents to come out of Borussia Dortmund’s academy that has produced the likes of Marco Reus, Nuri Sahin and Mario Gotze.

The young right-back, who is only 19-years-old, is touted to be the natural heir Lukas Piszczek at the Westfalenstadion while some claim that he is going to be even better than the Polish full-back.

Whether or not he reaches that level can only be revealed by time. Right now, what can be said is that he is among the best talents in the world. As a right-back, he is quick, an intelligent passer and can put in accurate crosses for his team-mate.

However, he still has to improve the defensive aspect of his game – and Conte can help him do that. The Italian moulded the talented but error-prone Leonardo Bonucci into arguably the best centre-back in the world, so this looks like an Italian job.