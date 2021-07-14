5 alternatives to Erling Braut Haaland that Chelsea can look at up front

Chelsea's summer transfer plans centre almost entirely around signing a world class and prolific center forward to complement their resolute defence. With Olivier Giroud expected to be leaving the club, Chelsea find themselves short-staffed in the striker department.

Roadblocks in Chelsea's pursuit for Erling Haaland

Roman Abramovich 'releases funds for Chelsea to sign £150m Erling Haaland' https://t.co/ssbv7yI5lM — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 13, 2021

While both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have been instrumental in Chelsea's Champions League victory and domestic cup and league finishes, there is a lingering feeling amongst the Stamford Bridge faithful that a ruthless goalscorer would be the final piece of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea jigsaw.

Erling Braut Haaland, currently the most exciting young forward in European football, has been courted by Chelsea for many months now in a lingering transfer saga. With the 2021/22 season a few weeks away, negotiations between player and club have not advanced as the Blues expected them to, making the superstar signing potentially out of reach for this summer. Here are five alternative solutions Chelsea could consider to cure their centre-forward woes.

5. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea

Tammy Abraham.

An unconventional option worth more of a gamble than Tuchel has played, 24-year-old Tammy Abraham could step up to fill the void of a physical and goal-scoring centre forward at Chelsea. Under Frank Lampard, Abraham was quick to establish himself as first-choice centre forward, netting 15 goals in his first full season as first-team regular. Even in the last campaign, despite his constant omission in the final half of the season due to injury and the preference of Thomas Tuchel to use his German compatriots in the central striking position, Tammy Abraham finished joint top goalscorer with 12 goals.

Chelsea fans and Thomas Tuchel himself would insist that Abraham needs to improve his technical abilities in open play, adding the ability to hold up play and pass with greater sharpness, should he stand any chance of establishing himself in the team again.

From a financial perspective, he would be saving millions in transfer and agent fees. Abraham would be an in-house solution that can free up transfer funds for other targets such as Declan Rice and Frederico Chiesa.

4. Paulo Dybala, Juventus

US Sassuolo v Juventus - Serie A

Agrentine Paulo Dybala has forged an impressive career at Juventus, which has trailed off due to injuries and inconsitencies. With 4 goals and a single assist in a limited last season, the 27-year-old seems to be struggling to rediscover his best form. Whilst he generally operates in a wide inside-forward position, there are many who believe that the centre-forward role would bring out the best in Dybala due to his natural poacher instincts and direct dribbiling ability.

At Juventus, with Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly set to stay for another season, Dybala may be tempted to look at a smart Chelsea offer for a player in the final year of his contract in order to restablish his star in England.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by S Chowdhury