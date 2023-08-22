5 amazing free agents who are still without a club this summer (August 2023)

Even as we near the business end of the 2023 summer transfer window, several high-profile players continue to remain free agents. Why do some of these top players continue to be without a club? It occurs due to a complex interplay of factors.

Firstly, financial demands, including wages and signing bonuses might not be in sync with the valuations of potential suitors. Additionally, the economic constraints of a club could stop a club from accommodating such financial demands of these free agents.

Disagreements over other terms like contract length and certain clauses could be yet another hurdle. Furthermore, players might not be satisfied with the clubs that have approached them. Injury issues could also stop clubs from wanting to sign a top player despite his availability in the free-agent market.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five amazing free agents who are still without a club this summer.

#5 Jerome Boateng

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Jerome Boateng is considered to be one of the best centre-backs of his generation. But his fall from grace in recent years has been quite hard to watch. The former Germany international has had an illustrious career at both international and domestic levels.

He won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with Germany and won nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League titles with Bayern Munich. He left the Bavarians in the summer of 2021 and joined Lyon on a free transfer.

After two lacklustre campaigns with the French club, Boateng left the club as his contract with them expired this summer. However, no club has come forward to sign the towering centre-back and it's quite possibly due to the deterioration of his abilities in recent years. As it stands, the 34-year-old remains a free agent.

#4 Jesse Lingard

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal FC - Premier League

It's rather unfortunate that a season after landing a bumper £200,000 per week contract at Nottingham Forest, Jesse Lingard is struggling to find a new club. The former Manchester United man's fortunes were expected to improve at a club where there was lesser competition for starting berths.

However, Lingard endured a sub-par debut campaign with Forest, scoring just two goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions last term. Due to the underwhelming nature of his performances, Forest decided not to extend his contract.

He remains a free agent but according to the Mirror, he could make a surprise return to the Premier League with West Ham United. Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Hammers in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

#3 Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Sergio Ramos is one of the greatest defenders of the modern era. The legendary Spanish centre-back has had an illustrious career. But his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired earlier this summer and he is currently without a club.

Ramos did a decent job for the Parisians in the 2022-23 season, starting 31 Ligue 1 games and helping them win the league title. Unfortunately for Ramos, he has remained without a club since leaving PSG.

According to Foot Mercato, the 37-year-old is close to joining Turkish club Besiktas.

#2 Eden Hazard

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

From the Premier League's most intimidating attacker to Real Madrid's biggest transfer flop, Eden Hazard's fall from grace was quick and hard to stomach. The Belgium international joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2019 for a club-record €115 million.

He scored just seven goals and provided 12 assists in 76 appearances across four seasons at the club. Hazard also struggled for fitness and constant injuries plagued his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid and the Belgium international reached a mutual agreement to terminate his contract at the end of last term. According to Fichajes, Belgian club KVC Westerlo are the only club that are even interested in signing him.

#1 David de Gea

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

After a couple of rounds of back-and-forth, Manchester United decided not to renew David de Gea's contract this summer. The Spanish goalkeeper was the highest earner at the club and his performances in recent times have hardly justified that status.

The Spaniard continues to be without a club and is arguably the most high-profile player in the free-agent market right now. He was linked with Bayern Munich but that move does not look like it will pan out.