5 amazing performances that prove Cristiano Ronaldo should have won the FIFA Men's Player Of The Year award

Cristiano Ronaldo

It was the end of an era in the football world as Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi both missed out on football's top prize, with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric upsetting the odds and emerging as the winner of the 2018 FIFA Men's Player Of The Year award.

However, FIFA's decision to name Modric as the player of the year has not gone so well with everyone, with many jumping to the defense of his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo who also had a fantastic year with Real Madrid - producing a lot of extraordinary individual performances and dragging Los Blancos to claim their third consecutive UEFA Champions League triumph last season.

Sincerely speaking, Ronaldo was arguably the best player on the planet during the year and he deserves a lot of recognition from FIFA for his brilliant displays and accomplishments.

Below, we take a look at 5 incredible performances that prove the Portuguese should have been the winner of the FIFA Men's Player Of The Year award this term:

#5 Real Madrid 5-0 Sevilla (December 9, 2017)

The attacker put up a great display as Real Madrid hammered Sevilla 5-0

After scoring just 2 goals in his first 10 La Liga appearances last season, Cristiano Ronaldo faced intense scrutiny for his underwhelming performances in the Spanish top flight

However, the Portuguese was quick to turn things around, putting up a spectacular performance as Real Madrid thrashed Sevilla FC 5-0 at Santiago Bernabeu last December. The attacker scored Los Blancos' second goal of the match, receiving a brilliant pass from Marco Asensio and beating Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico with a perfect finish after Nacho had put the hosts ahead shortly after kick-off.

He scored another goal from the spot to complete a magnificent brace during the game before setting up Toni Kroos for the fourth as well as having a hand in the fifth goal of the night.

