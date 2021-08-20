5 amazing players who are yet to win a major trophy

Winning trophies is a very important part of football. Granted, there's a lot more to 'the beautiful game' than trophies. The fans, the excitement, the heartbreaks, the goals, the trickery, the scuffles, the quarrels and the losses are all very much a part of it. But football would be much less exciting if the ultimate goal wasn't to be competitive.

To stay competitive, the ultimate motive has to be to win and keep winning. If a team makes winning a habit, then they will eventually end up with a lot of trophies. Winning trophies at the highest level doesn't come easy.

Not only do teams need top talent on their side but they also need to figure out a way to get them all playing well together. At the end of the day, football is a team sport. Trophies can't be won by one individual.

On that note, let's take a look at five amazing players who are yet to win a major trophy in their career.

#5 Dele Alli (England/Tottenham Hotspur)

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly

Not long back, Dele Alli was being touted as the next big thing in English football. He had exquisite technique, vision and excellent playmaking abilities which made him a regular starter for Tottenham Hotspur under Mauricio Pochettino.

However, Jose Mourinho's entry into the fray led to Alli being cast out of the team. Not only did Mourinho not succeed at Tottenham, he failed to improve the players on the side and Alli was one of the worst hit.

The PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons is now in a race against time to impress new boss Nuno Espirito Santos. The England international will need to re-establish himself now. Alli is now 25-years-old and is yet to win a major trophy for both club and country.

Dele Alli covered the most distance (11.06km) and averaged the highest speed (6.9 km/hr) in the match between Spurs & Man City. #COYS #THFC 🏃 pic.twitter.com/dgJQWM2KiC — The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) August 15, 2021

#4 Harry Maguire (England/Manchester United)

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Harry Maguire is one of the best centre-backs in Europe right now. The 28-year-old has felt the pressure of his hefty £80 million price tag since joining Manchester United but has been a signing who has improved the team.

The Manchester United captain is a good ball-winner and is also great with his distribution. His progressive passing is crucial to the Red Devils building from the back and fans are excited to see how effective his partnership with Raphael Varane will be.

For all his hard work and efficiency, Maguire is yet to win a major trophy in his career. Manchester United lost the final of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League in Harry Maguire's absence. Fans and pundits shared the opinion that the result could have been different had the centre-back not been sidelined with an injury.

Maguire also lost the Euro 2020 final with the England national team this summer but was lauded for his performances at the tournament.

👤 Best aerial duel success rate last season (50+ attempted):



🇪🇸 La Liga - Raphael Varane (76%)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League - Harry Maguire (76%)



👹 Both now play for Manchester United. Some partnership! pic.twitter.com/z61odxMOT4 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 14, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith