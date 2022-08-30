5 amazing stars who are yet to play a minute this season

The 2022-23 season is underway all across Europe and we already have a good idea of which players are likely to shine this term. We're in the final couple of days of the transfer window and we could yet see plenty of high-profile players switch clubs over the next several hours.

It's a tricky time for many footballers as they have to make huge decisions regarding their respective futures. At this stage of the season, plenty of players are still trying to figure out what role they will be playing for their teams over the course of the season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five big stars who are yet to play a minute this term.

(Please note: Injured players have not been considered)

#5 Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Gerard Pique is in the twilight of his career. The Barcelona veteran has fallen down the pecking order at the club and is no longer a starter for the Catalans. It looks like Pique will have a lot of work to do in order to even come close to starting for the Blaugrana this term.

He was sidelined from May until July after being diagnosed with a muscle tear in his abductor muscle. Pique is yet to play a single minute in the new season. He has been part of the matchday squad in all three of Barca's La Liga games of the new campaign but has spent all his time warming the bench.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Pique hasn't played a single minute of league football this season. Pique hasn't played a single minute of league football this season. https://t.co/vma9z4SpxK

#4 Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

Idrissa Gueye was an important player for Paris Saint-Germain last term. He made 33 appearances across all competitions in the 2021-22 season, scoring four goals and providing an assist. However, the PSG midfield came under a lot of criticism last term.

The Ligue 1 champions have bolstered their midfield department this summer by signing Vitinha and Renato Sanches. As a result, Gueye has been deemed surplus to requirements and is likely to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

He is yet to play a single minute for PSG this season and as per reports, is set to join Everton.

#3 Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona)

Olot v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly

Miralem Pjanic returned to Barcelona this summer after a loan spell at Besiktas. He had reportedly impressed Xavi in pre-season and was set to be part of his plans for this campaign. However, things may not be all that straightforward for the Bosnia international.

As per Sport, Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr are interested in securing his services before the end of the transfer window. Rudi Garcia, who is currently the manager of Al-Nassr, has worked with Pjanic at AS Roma.

Xavi only views Pjanic as a backup option to Sergio Busquets. Barcelona have plenty of options in midfield and they don't view Pjanic as an indispensable member of the squad. He is yet to play a single minute for the Catalans in the new season.

#2 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Charlotte FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Marcos Alonso has been a key player for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel over the past couple of seasons. The Spaniard is one of the best attacking wing-backs in the world and is currently being linked with an exit.

Chelsea have signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer and are seemingly prepared to let Alonso leave. Ben Chilwell, who missed the majority of last season due to injury and fitness problems, has acted as Cucurella's deputy this term.

Alonso could yet leave Chelsea on transfer deadline day. Spanish journalist Gerard Romero claims that he is all set to join Barcelona. But if he does end up staying at Chelsea, he might play a bit part role for them this term. He is yet to play a single minute so far this new campaign.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | CONFIRMED: Marcos Alonso joins FC Barcelona! His signing is 100% done.

[🎖️] | CONFIRMED: Marcos Alonso joins FC Barcelona! His signing is 100% done. @gerardromero [🎖️] 🚨🚨✅| CONFIRMED: Marcos Alonso joins FC Barcelona! His signing is 100% done.@gerardromero [🎖️]

#1 Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Memphis Depay's involvement was limited in his debut season at Barcelona due to injuries. The Catalans signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2022 January transfer window and also managed to rope in Robert Lewandowski earlier this summer.

Depay has now fallen down the pecking order at the club. Due to their financial problems, the Catalans have to get quite a few high earners off their wage bill and Depay is among those players tipped to leave.

He came close to joining Juventus but the move broke down. The Dutchman has even been linked to former club Manchester United. Depay has not featured for Barcelona at all this term. But as we approach transfer deadline day, the chances Depay staying at the Camp Nou is becoming a real possbility.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Memphis Depay is very close to staying at FC Barcelona.

[🎖️] | Memphis Depay is very close to staying at FC Barcelona. @gerardromero [🎖️] 🚨🚨✅| Memphis Depay is very close to staying at FC Barcelona.@gerardromero [🎖️]

