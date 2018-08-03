Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 areas of concern for Manchester United from their Pre-Season tour of the US

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.91K   //    03 Aug 2018, 01:31 IST

Manchester United v Real Madrid - International Champions Cup 2018
Mourinho has some areas to solve before the start of the season

Manchester United have flown back from the United States after their recently concluded pre-season tour. In the five games they played, they won two and lost one, with the other two games ending in draws. United scored five goals and conceded seven.

The pre-season started with the open game against Club America, which ended with the score tied at 1-1. Next, against the San Jose Earthquakes, United toiled but could not find a goal and both teams played out an uneventful 0-0 draw.

In the third game against AC Milan, United took the lead early through Alexis Sanchez, but ended up conceding one as well. \

They ultimately went on to win the game 9-8 on penalties. The fourth game ended in a bitter 1-4 defeat at the hands of their rivals Liverpool. In the final game against Real Madrid, the Red Devils managed some redemption, as they won it 2-1.

The Pre-season tour was marred by many events which drew the attention away from football and was a mixed experience for the players as well as the Manchester United fans.

However, even though the games will help United in their preparation for the upcoming season, there were a few areas of concern which will have United fans worried.

#5 Defensive Frailties

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018
Manchester United let in seven goals in five games

Manchester United let in seven goals in five games and it will not bode well for Mourinho who likes a stellar defence as a base of his operations.

Not once in the pre-season did United look assured in defence, with Axel Tuanzebe the only one who looked like he had the capacity to play the ball out of the defense. Constantly changing formation and partners did not help.

United started the first two games with two at the back, Bailly and Smalling. Tuanzebe joined them in the back three against AC Milan.

In the next game against Liverpool, Bailly had to partner youngsters Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe in the back three. Against Real Madrid, Bailly had Fosu-Mensah and McTominay for company.

As such, United ended the United States tour without a firm idea about who their first choice starters in defense will be. United was lucky more than once, especially in the game against Real Madrid, not to concede more goals, because the defence was all over the place, there was lack of coordination between the players and very less composure on display.

But with Lindelof, Jones and Young to come back into this team and at least two of them set to feature regularly in the 2018/19 season, things should be better, but the lack of practice together in the pre-season might be a concern.

Add to that the curious case of the wingbacks/fullbacks. The left-back situation should be sorted between Shaw and Young. Valencia wobbled off in the San Jose game and Darmian has been taking his place ever since.

It seems that Darmian is destined to leave, and with Dalot also injured, it leaves United quite thin in the right-back area.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Willian Borges da Silva Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Should Chelsea make a move for Anthony Martial?
RELATED STORY
Four Manchester United transfers that could happen before...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United keen on Barcelona target, Chelsea to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Jose Mourinho 'approves' sale of Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United leading the race to sign...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United should sign Willian
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea to accept €75 million offer for superstar
RELATED STORY
Manchester City make another signing, Chelsea player...
RELATED STORY
Anthony Martial could become Manchester United's Kevin De...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United keen on signing two Chelsea stars
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us