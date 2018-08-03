5 areas of concern for Manchester United from their Pre-Season tour of the US

Mourinho has some areas to solve before the start of the season

Manchester United have flown back from the United States after their recently concluded pre-season tour. In the five games they played, they won two and lost one, with the other two games ending in draws. United scored five goals and conceded seven.

The pre-season started with the open game against Club America, which ended with the score tied at 1-1. Next, against the San Jose Earthquakes, United toiled but could not find a goal and both teams played out an uneventful 0-0 draw.

In the third game against AC Milan, United took the lead early through Alexis Sanchez, but ended up conceding one as well. \

They ultimately went on to win the game 9-8 on penalties. The fourth game ended in a bitter 1-4 defeat at the hands of their rivals Liverpool. In the final game against Real Madrid, the Red Devils managed some redemption, as they won it 2-1.

The Pre-season tour was marred by many events which drew the attention away from football and was a mixed experience for the players as well as the Manchester United fans.

However, even though the games will help United in their preparation for the upcoming season, there were a few areas of concern which will have United fans worried.

#5 Defensive Frailties

Manchester United let in seven goals in five games

Manchester United let in seven goals in five games and it will not bode well for Mourinho who likes a stellar defence as a base of his operations.

Not once in the pre-season did United look assured in defence, with Axel Tuanzebe the only one who looked like he had the capacity to play the ball out of the defense. Constantly changing formation and partners did not help.

United started the first two games with two at the back, Bailly and Smalling. Tuanzebe joined them in the back three against AC Milan.

In the next game against Liverpool, Bailly had to partner youngsters Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe in the back three. Against Real Madrid, Bailly had Fosu-Mensah and McTominay for company.

As such, United ended the United States tour without a firm idea about who their first choice starters in defense will be. United was lucky more than once, especially in the game against Real Madrid, not to concede more goals, because the defence was all over the place, there was lack of coordination between the players and very less composure on display.

But with Lindelof, Jones and Young to come back into this team and at least two of them set to feature regularly in the 2018/19 season, things should be better, but the lack of practice together in the pre-season might be a concern.

Add to that the curious case of the wingbacks/fullbacks. The left-back situation should be sorted between Shaw and Young. Valencia wobbled off in the San Jose game and Darmian has been taking his place ever since.

It seems that Darmian is destined to leave, and with Dalot also injured, it leaves United quite thin in the right-back area.

