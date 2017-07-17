5 areas where Bayern Munich have deteriorated under Carlo Ancelotti

When compared to Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich, Carlo Ancelotti's side have had a few areas where they have moved backwards.

@MediaShaneBurns by Shane Burns Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 16:02 IST

Ancelotti has a lot to prove at Bayern Munich

There can be little to question regarding Carlo Ancelotti's credentials and capability of achieving success at Bayern Munich. However, the Italian has so far struggled to guarantee the Bavarian giants can compete at the higher end of European football.

Last season witnessed the 2013 Champions League winners dumped out of the competition by Real Madrid after struggling to take their chances created. Following their somewhat embarrassing defeat at the hands of the eventual champions, a Bundesliga title was deemed not ood enough in the grand scheme of things. So, where does that leave Bayern and their chances of replicating Juup Heynckes achievements in 2013?

Under Pep Guardiola, the German outfit was famously considered a failure due to their inability to claim a continental crown. Nonetheless, unlike Ancelotti, only once in his three seasons did Guardiola only claim a single domestic honour. The jury remains split on the former Real Madrid boss, and here are five reasons why the Italian has tenured a side in regression rather than progression.

#5 Lack of youth progression

For the first time in over a decade, Bayern Munich will head into the new season with no youth prodigy within the first-team squad - or at least with a chance to break into the starting eleven. Young players such as Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman and Renato Sanches were all expected to become first-team players under Ancelotti; however, the manager has somewhat isolated the youngsters within his first team.

On the contrary, under Pep Guardiola, players such as Coman and Kimmich featured more regularly under the Spaniard in his final season at the club with the future looking bright for them and also the club.

Bayern have notoriously pumped time and money into young players becoming the next generation of stars at the Allianz Arena - some failing but the majority succeeding. Part of Ancelotti's legacy will surely be defined on whether many, if any, young players broke into the first-team as was the case with previous managers in the hot-seat.