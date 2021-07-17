5 Arsenal players who need a strong pre-season

Arsenal marked the start of their 2021-22 pre-season with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road in Edinburgh last Tuesday. The Gunners missed out on qualifying for a European competition for the first time in 25 years last season and were second-best for the majority of the game.

Mikel Arteta did include the likes of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian in the starting line-up but it was Hibernian who took the lead in front of about 2,000 of their home fans.

Arsenal concede early after calamity at the back

Martin Boyle capitalized on an error from Arthur Okonkwo, who made his first appearance between the sticks since being promoted to the first team at Arsenal, to break the deadlock. Arteta responded at the interval by making seven changes, including Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette, as Arsenal showed signs of improvement.

However, Daniel Mackay doubled the advantage for the hosts after the hour mark with a tap-in from a corner. Former Arsenal shot-stopper Matt Macey then rubbed salt into Arsenal's wounds when he denied Pepe from the penalty spot, but the Gunners eventually pulled one back through second-half substitute Emil Smith Rowe.

In the end, it felt as if Arsenal left a lot to be desired. Arteta will get back to the drawing board as he aims to make the best use of his players ahead of next season. In this segment, we evaluate five such players who need a strong pre-season to throw their names into the hat for regular involvement at the Emirates.

#5 Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Maitland-Niles has returned after his loan spell at West Brom

The 23-year-old Arsenal academy graduate spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion. Although Maitland-Niles could not help the Baggies avoid relegation, the Arsenal loanee enjoyed regular minutes under Sam Allardyce.

Considering that he has notched up 79 appearances in the top-flight since making his debut, there is no denying the fact that he belongs at this level. Arteta could benefit from his versatility as he featured in seven different positions at Arsenal and West Brom last term.

The bulk of his involvement has come in central midfield, where Arsenal could use a bit of help. If reports are to be believed, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are angling towards the exit door at the Emirates and holding onto Maitland-Niles seems the obvious decision for Arteta to make at this stage.

During the defeat to Hibernian, Maitland-Niles was withdrawn at half-time to make way for Thomas Partey. But he is still expected to feature prominently throughout pre-season and with enough minutes under his belt coupled with trust from his manager, Maitland-Niles could prove an asset.

#4 Sead Kolasinac

Kolasinac also went out on loan last season

The full-back found regular first-team action hard to come by in the early stages of last season after struggling with form and then contracting the Coronavirus. Kolasinac eventually sealed a temporary six-month loan switch to former club Schalke in the winter transfer window.

In a turbulent campaign in Gelsenkirchen, Kolasinac notched up 17 Bundesliga appearances. However, Schalke were relegated after a dismal season as they finished rock bottom in the standings with just three wins and 16 points, as many as 15 fewer than Werder Bremen, who were the next team to be relegated!

Now that Kolasinac has returned to Arsenal, he faces a stern test to try and reclaim his spot. Nuno Tavares arrived from Benfica and with Kieran Tierney excelling at left-back last season, chances could be few and far between for Kolasinac.

The Bosnian did start in the defeat to Hibernian and managed to get 80 minutes under his belt, meaning Arteta could have plans for him. Since Tierney is expected to join pre-season only after holiday following commitments with Scotland at Euro 2020, Kolasinac must try and make an impression to help his cause.

