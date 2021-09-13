5 astonishing Cristiano Ronaldo stats after Manchester United's win over Newcastle

A dream homecoming for Cristiano Ronaldo saw the Portuguese star set more incredible stats and helped Manchester United bag a crucial win.

The Portuguese superstar marked his return to Manchester United in the best possible way by scoring two goals in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

Ronaldo opened the scoring at the stroke of half-time when he fired in from close range and then restored United's lead after Javier Manquillo had equalized for the away side.

Cristiano Ronaldo registered astonishing stats on his second debut for Manchester United

12 years on from his last Premier League appearance, Cristiano Ronaldo has silenced his doubters again. He has proved how he can lead Manchester United back to its glory days with a Man of the Match performance on Saturday.

Apart from a fantastic debut, Cristiano Ronaldo also registered some pretty amazing stats during Manchester United's win over Newcastle. Here we take a look at five such stats that Ronaldo registered after his impressive performance.

#5 Third-oldest player to score in the Premier League for Manchester United

Despite being 36-years-old, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down.

With his first goal against Newcastle on Saturday, the Portuguese superstar became the third oldest Premier League goalscorer for Manchester United. He also became Manchester United's oldest since Ryan Giggs' goal in a 2-0 over QPR in February 2013.

Only former teammates Giggs and Paul Scholes have scored at an older age than Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

36y 218d - Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to score for Man Utd in the Premier League since Ryan Giggs in February 2013 (39y 86d v QPR), while only Giggs and Paul Scholes have ever scored for the Red Devils in the competition at an older age than Ronaldo. Longevity. pic.twitter.com/SqDG0qRriy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 11, 2021

Teddy Sheringham holds the record for the oldest goalscorer in the Premier League (40y 268d). Considering Cristiano Ronaldo's hunger and fitness, you wouldn't put it past him to break this record either.

#4 44th on all-time leading Premier League goalscorers list

With his brace against Newcastle United, Cristiano Ronaldo climbed to the 44th spot in the all-time leading Premier League goalscorers list.

He overtook former Manchester United teammates Carlos Tevez and Louis Saha, as well as ex-Chelsea stars Fernando Torres and Eden Hazard.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 84 goals in the Premier League during his first stint with Manchester United, adding another two on Saturday to take his total to 86. He will definitely be hoping to reach the 100 goal mark this season, becoming only the 31st player in Premier League history to do so.

