5 deadliest attackers across Europe's top 5 leagues at the moment

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
307   //    25 Nov 2018, 11:06 IST

Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi
Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

The most interesting period in a soccer game is that moment when the ball enters into the back of the net and this is evident even in the reactions of football fans as they are always seen jumping, clapping and celebrating each time their team scores a goal.

There is no doubt scoring boosts the morale of the team and also raises the excitement level of the spectators in every football match, hence special praises are often directed to the attackers who take on the immense responsibility of firing the team up front and impressing with the role.

Europe is well blessed with a lot of incredible attackers who are making the headlines week in and week out with their impressive records in front of goal as they continue to help their respective teams to progress towards reaching their objectives for the campaign.

It is such a very difficult task to rank the top attackers in European football at the moment because many of these amazing superstars are performing at an explosive level and making name for themselves across the continent. 

However, below, we have drawn up a list containing the 5 most impressive attackers across Europe's top 5 leagues right now, putting into consideration their goals, assists, quality of opponents and overall influence.  

DISCLAIMER: This piece is opinion-based.


#5 Sergio Aguero

Aguero is currently making waves in the English Premier League
Aguero is currently making waves in the English Premier League

When it comes to rating the most impressive attackers across Europe's top 5 leagues at the moment, one of the few superstars that quickly come to mind is Manchester City sharpshooter, Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine has been in an untouchable level since the beginning of the term, combining his incredible stamina with his amazing finishing skills to torment opposition defenders in the English Premier League as Pep Guardiola's men continue their mission to defend the prestigious title this season.

Aguero has been quite unstoppable in the front of goal in the English top flight so far during the campaign, taking his seat on top of the goalscoring chart with an impressive 8 goals and 3 assists to his name in 13 Premier League games and he will be keen to continue with his fantastic run as the season progresses.

1 / 5 NEXT
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
