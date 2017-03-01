5 attacking players who have fewer league goals than Sergio Ramos this season

Sergio Ramos is already outscoring some of Europe's elite forwards this season.

Sergio Ramos has scored six times in the league so far

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos has always enjoyed a reputation as a defender who can score goals. He is someone who can be as effective in the opposition’s 18-yard box as in his own. But even by his own standards, the Spaniard’s goalscoring record has been very impressive so far this season.

In the current campaign, Ramos has already scored six goals in the league in just 15 appearances. Many of Europe’s top marksmen are way behind Ramos’ haul. Furthermore, the 30-year-old defender has found the net twice outside the league competition and looks well on course to hit double figures this campaign, in what is already his most prolific (in terms of goals scored) campaign.

Here, we will take a look at five attacking players (who have featured in at least 15 matches) whom Ramos has outscored (only league matches).

#1 Karim Benzema – 5 goals

Ramos has even outscored teammate Benzema this season

Apart from some inspired displays in the Champions League, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has not been able to perform to the level expected of him. For someone who had scored 24 goals in 27 league matches last season, a return of only five in 18 matches in the La Liga is very poor, to put it politely.

One of the reasons for the poor return can be attributed to the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is now more of a centre forward than a winger and the Frenchman has had to drift wide.

A more insightful look at the statistics reveals that in this season, Benzema has so far managed only 0.80 shots per game (his worst shot per game ratio since joining Madrid). This has consequently resulted in a dip in the number of goals.

The very fact that his teammate Ramos (who obviously is a defender) has scored more in fewer appearances than him, is enough to raise questions about the striker’s form. Maybe, Ramos can take up his position up front!