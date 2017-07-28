5 attacking tridents to send shivers down Premier League defenders

Records are being broken, and defenders shaken, as Premier League clubs arm themselves with Europe?s most prolific attackers.

by Manas Gera Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jul 2017, 21:19 IST

Liverpool's attacking trio could once again impress this season

This summer has seen a host of attacking talent make their way into the Premier League from across Europe. Playmakers that will spin webs around defences, wingers that’ll leave the full-backs chasing shadows, and strikers to give goalkeepers nightmares.

If you’re a Premier League defender, continue reading this piece at your own risk. Here’s listing attacking trios taking shape in the Premier League in order of their strength.

#5 West Ham: Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic, Chicharito

Javier Hernandez, the 'Little Pea' is back in the Premier League

After finishing 11th in the table last season, Slaven Bilic looks set to put things right this time around. He’s made a statement of intent by breaking West Ham’s transfer record and signing up Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City. And he wasn’t stopping there, as he brought Javier Hernandez back into the big time. He’s successfully nudged off suitors for Lanzini, 24, and looks like he’s got a force to reckon with this year.

Arnautovic’s goal scoring record hasn’t really been as impeccable as his man-bun, with a return of 22 goals in 4 seasons. Yet at the ripe age of 28, the enigmatic attacker looks set for lift off under Bilic. And a Mexican workhorse for company can do no harm. Chicharito has the fifth best minutes per goal ratio in Premier League history. And with previous experience in the League, that £16 million price tag looks like quite the bargain.

Manuel Lanzini, meanwhile, is a creative riot, notching up 8 goals and 2 assists last term. He can send defenders into a tizzy and possesses a special ability from deadball situations. With two brand new forwards to aim at up ahead, it looks like the Argentinian and co. are more than ready to go!