5 Barcelona players who underperformed against Sevilla | La Liga 2021-22

Hoping to end 2021 on a high, Barcelona made the trip to Sevilla for their final La Liga fixture of the year on Tuesday. The Catalan giants, who have been reduced to a mid-table club this season, needed to produce something special to beat second-placed Sevilla in their own backyard.

Unfortunately, Xavi’s men fell short once again and had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The first chance of the match fell kindly to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Unfortunately, the Netherlands international scuffed his effort and failed to trouble Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou. Ousmane Dembele and Rafa Mir then failed to hit the back of the net from close range.

The breakthrough finally came for Sevilla just past the half-hour mark. The hosts’ creator-in-chief Ivan Rakitic delivered a low cross into the area, allowing Alejandro Gomez to put his foot through.

Barcelona came up with a reply just before the half-time whistle, once again from a set piece. Dembele swung in a peachy ball to the near post and centre-back Ronald Araujo rose the highest to meet it and make it 1-1!

Sevilla saw their defender Jules Kounde sent off after a tussle with Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba in the 64th minute. Playing with 10 men, the hosts defended tooth and nail to steal two points away from Xavi’s wasteful travelers.

On that note, here are five Barcelona players who failed to live up to their billing in the 1-1 draw with Sevilla on Tuesday night:

#5 Abdessamad Ezzalzouli

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga Santander

Deployed as a left-winger, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli was responsible for taking the fight to Sevilla on Tuesday. He used his pace well to beat the traffic, but could not emerge as the threat many expected him to be.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal If Barcelona signs 2 players in the winter transfer window, the club will not be able to register Abde for the Europa League - only 3 registrations are possible, of which one will be Dani Alves. If Barcelona signs 2 players in the winter transfer window, the club will not be able to register Abde for the Europa League - only 3 registrations are possible, of which one will be Dani Alves. https://t.co/yqsen3YpDM

The youngster only completed two of his eight dribbles, gave the ball away 16 times, and could only manage to work the keeper once.

Ezzalzouli did create a couple of chances, but needs to be more proactive in front of goal if he wishes to challenge Ansu Fati for a regular spot in the playing XI.

#4 Eric Garcia

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona coach Xavi chose to bench Samuel Umtiti against Sevilla and gave Eric Garcia a shot to impress. Unfortunately, the Spaniard once again flattered to deceive and was caught ball watching during Sevilla’s only goal.

we deadarse shipped messi @fcbnilebagged Eric garcia against a decent opponent in his own position Eric garcia against a decent opponent in his own position https://t.co/0goeOzosQO

Garcia was static in defense and rarely pushed forward to join Barcelona’s attack. He was taken off in favor of Clement Lenglet the 72nd minute following an injury scare.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar