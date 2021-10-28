5 Barcelona players who will benefit from Ronald Koeman’s sacking

Ronald Koeman will not continue as Barcelona manager. The club decided to part ways with the Dutchman following their terrible start to the season on Wednesday. With just five victories delivered in 13 games in charge this season, it is easy to understand Blaugrana's decision.

Ronald Koeman's departure will come as a huge relief to the Barca faithful, who have been calling for his sacking for several weeks. It goes without saying that the tactician fell out of favor with the fans during his last few weeks at Camp Nou. That was on display as they stormed his car following the 2-1 loss in the recent El Clasico.

Joan Laporta decided after Wednesday night defeat vs Rayo. OFFICIAL. Ronald Koeman has been sacked. Barcelona are already looking for a new manager.

In addition to the fans, a number of Barcelona players will also be glad to hear of the tactician's dismissal. Having been sidelined for the last couple of months, these players will now be looking forward to more involvement in the post-Koeman era. Below, we look at five of them.

#5 Yusuf Demir

The attacker has struggled for opportunities in recent weeks

The young playmaker joined Barcelona from Austrian outfit Rapid Vienna during the summer transfer window. He impressed in pre-season and made it into Ronald Koeman's plans for the campaign. The tactician granted the 18-year-old a few opportunities in August, but decided to overlook him in October.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



Yusuf Demir is no longer part of Ronald Koeman's plans. The club are not sure on whether they will buy him permanently or not.

Yusuf Demir has made just one cameo appearance in Blaugrana's last six games across all competitions. Overall, he's featured in six games this season, playing a complete 90-minute in none of them.

#4 Miralem Pjanic

Thanks to Koeman, Pjanic is now on loan at Besiktas

Ronald Koeman barely gave Miralem Pjanic any chance to prove himself at Barcelona last season. The Dutchman eventually kicked the midfielder out of Camp Nou this summer, offloading him to Besiktas on a season-long loan.

Pjanic held nothing back as he attacked the tactician shortly after leaving the Catalan capital. He said:

“It was a very difficult situation to accept, but I wasn’t going to fight. There was a person who was never going to change. He’s the coach. There was a lack of respect for the club and for those who didn’t play after training well."

With Ronald Koeman now gone, the midfielder could finally realize his dream of succeeding in Barcelona colors. Depending on who becomes the club's next manager, Pjanic's loan deal could be terminated in January to allow him to return and reinforce the squad. He could also wait until the end of the season when his loan deal expires before returning to Camp Nou.

