"It hurts that he's not here" - Barcelona talent makes honest admission about Lionel Messi

Barcelona youngster Yusuf Demir has opened up on his feelings after the departure of Lionel Messi. The 18-year-old made the switch to Barcelona from Rapid Wien on an initial loan with the option of making it permanent, earlier this summer.

While Demir was hopeful of learning from Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, Barcelona's inability to retain the talismanic Argentine wrecked his plans. The Austrian admitted he felt hurt after the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which essentially robbed him of the opportunity to learn from the best.

However, Demir stressed how everyone at Barcelona, including him, must accept the reality and move on. The winger also added that Lionel Messi's absence should be used as an opportunity by others to lead the new era at Camp Nou.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference while on international duty with Austria, Demir stated:

"It [Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona] hurt me a lot because I surely could have learnt a lot from him.

"Also because of his position with the team. Of course, it hurts that he's not here anymore. But you have to accept [the reality] and get the most out of it."

Demir has already notched up five appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. The winger will reportedly cost Barcelona €10 million, if the Catalan giants end up triggering the clause to make his loan deal permanent.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona had to part ways despite reaching agreement

Barcelona will be gutted by the fact that they had to lose out on retaining Lionel Messi despite reaching an agreement over a new contract with the forward. The Argentine reportedly agreed to a significant paycut to try and continue at Camp Nou.

However, La Liga refused to be lenient on the financial regulations imposed on Barcelona, making it incredibly difficult for the club to re-sign Lionel Messi. Ultimately, the club bid an emotional farewell to arguably their greatest ever player as he joined PSG soon after exiting Camp Nou.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Messi carrying a Koeman-led Barcelona into a title race & Copa del Rey win, will go down as one of the biggest demonstrations of his greatness. Messi carrying a Koeman-led Barcelona into a title race & Copa del Rey win, will go down as one of the biggest demonstrations of his greatness.

Also Read

Despite parting ways with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer, Barcelona continue to have massive debts. Things have been forgetful on the pitch as well, with the club languishing in ninth place in the league table. Barcelona have also lost each of their first two Champions League Group E games against Bayern Munich and Benfica by 3-0 respectively.

As such, head coach Ronald Koeman is deemed not fit to lead the club through the post Lionel Messi era by several quarters, sparking uncertainty over his future.

Edited by Nived Zenith

LIVE POLL Q. Can Lionel Messi guide PSG to the Champions League trophy? Yes No 1 votes so far