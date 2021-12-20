5 Barcelona youngsters who failed to justify their hype

Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia, is famed for bringing through exquisite young players into the senior squad. The latest La Masia graduates to make waves in the senior Barcelona squad are Ansu Fati and Gavi, both of whom are still only teenagers.

Barcelona have produced some of the world’s best players in their academy

Players like Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Gérard Pique, Pedro and many more learned their trade in the Barcelona youth ranks before becoming superstars.

However, for every Lionel Messi or Andres Iniesta, there are hundreds who failed to make the grade at Barcelona.

Without further ado, here is a list of five youngsters who were the cream of the crop during their time at La Masia but failed to make it at Barcelona.

#5 Gai Assulin

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona - The Wembley Cup

Dubbed the Israeli Messi, Gai Assulin was an impressive youngster who looked set to take on the world with Barcelona after he joined the B team. In his first season at Barcelona B, he played under Pep Guardiola as the side romped to victory in their league.

After their league triumph, Guardiola was poached by the senior side, and Assulin was one of the forerunners to move up with his manager. The Israeli youngster failed to make the cut and subsequently remained with the B team, enduring an injury-plagued season that saw him feature sporadically.

He made his debut for the senior side in the Copa Del Rey in the 2009/10 season in what was his only appearance for the club. His contract was terminated ahead of the 2010/11 season as he moved to Manchester City, where he again failed to make a senior appearance in the league.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout Gai Assulin at the age of 19:



✅67 games for Barcelona B

⚽️13 goals

🇮🇱Israel youngest international player of all-time

⭐️considered to be one of the most talented teenagers in world football

🔵move to Manchester City



Today: 29 & playing in Italian lower leagues. Gai Assulin at the age of 19:✅67 games for Barcelona B⚽️13 goals🇮🇱Israel youngest international player of all-time⭐️considered to be one of the most talented teenagers in world football🔵move to Manchester CityToday: 29 & playing in Italian lower leagues. https://t.co/AR80ihR08w

Still only 30 years old, Assulin is unattached after having played in Spain, Romania, Italy, England, Kazakhstan and his native Israel in his career.

#4 Alen Halilovic

Alen Halilovic in FC Barcelona colours in the 2014/15 season

Signed from Dinamo Zagreb in 2014, Alen Halilovic quickly became known as the Croatian Messi after scoring a Messi-esque chip for the B-team. The teenager found himself behind Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez in the pecking order and was forced to spend most of his time with Barcelona B.

Halilovic made only one appearance for Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey before being farmed out on loan to Sporting Gijon. The talented youngster secured a permanent move to Hamburg and has since played for eight different clubs.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Barcelona fans will remember him...



#bbcfootball Reading have signed Croatian attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic.Barcelona fans will remember him... Reading have signed Croatian attacking midfielder Alen Halilovic.Barcelona fans will remember him...#bbcfootball

Still only 25, Halilovic now plies his trade in the English Championship with Reading FC.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee