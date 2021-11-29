5 active footballers who failed to fulfill their potential due to injuries

As glorious as it is, football can sometimes be a very gruesome game. When one takes up the sport, they agree to the injury risks that come with it. But they never hope for it to happen. No matter how much potential one might have, an injury scare at early stages can easily derail their whole career.

While we have witnessed a lot of players reach their best, there are many who have failed to do so.

Injuries are an integral part of this game and generally, every player has been sidelined at some point. While many recover quickly, others get snapped off their potential because of the severity of their knocks.

We will be looking at five of the best active footballers who failed to reach their potential due to injuries:

#5 Victor Vazquez

Club Brugge v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League: Qualifying Round Play Off Second Leg

Believe it or not, Victor Vazquez was once a challenger to Messi's throne. At one point, he was even considered better than the Argentine. However, luck did not favor him. Part of the iconic La Masia, Vazquez quickly made an impression for the youth teams at Barcelona.

Debuting for the C-team, the Spaniard played most of his football at Barcelona for the club's B-team. In February 2009, he suffered a serious knee injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the season. This was a major drawback for a player who was strikingly quick on his feet.

His spell in Spain ended in 2011 with only three first-team appearances for Barcelona. Vazquez joined Club Brugge and spent five seasons with them. With an extensive career following it, the 34-year-old midfielder joined LA Galaxy in 2021 and has appeared 23 times so far.

#4 Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

The player who was meant to be one of Europe's most fearsome strikers had his career ravaged by injuries. Daniel Sturridge is an academy product of Manchester City and has also played for Chelsea and Liverpool. Notably, he enjoyed the best success at Anfield.

Sturridge joined Liverpool in 2012 and formed a deadly partnership alongside Luis Suarez. In his second season, Sturridge gave Suarez tough competition and they both ended up scoring half of what Liverpool scored that season. Unfortunately, the English forward's collapse began the next season.

He missed the majority of the season because of injuries and managed only 18 appearances. The following season, although his goalscoring form was brilliant, injuries got the better of him again.

This poor record caused him to lose his spot in the squad and he left the club in 2019. He later joined the Turkish side, Trabzonspor and is currently a part of Perth Glory in the A-League.

