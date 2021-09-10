5 bargain Premier League signings of the summer transfer window

The Premier League showed its financial power once more in the transfer window as the 20 clubs combined to spend a whopping £1.1 billion throughout the summer.

The other leagues were struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the Premier League continued to flex its financial muscles in the transfer window, bringing in several world-class players to the shores of England.

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Chelsea brought in Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez. Manchester City managed to sign Jack Grealish for a record transfer fee while the likes of Leicester City and West Ham United also spent heavily in the transfer market.

Premier League clubs made a few bargain signings during the transfer window

But while some Premier League clubs paid exorbitant money to sign players in the transfer window, there were some signings that looked like bargains considering the caliber of the players.

Here we take a look at five such bargain signings in the Premier League during the summer transfer window:

#5 Connor Roberts - Burnley (£2.5 million)

Roberts arrived to the Premier League from Champiosnhip side Burnley

Over the years, Burnley have been known as a club that makes the most out of available resources. The club had a net spend of just £20 million during the summer transfer window. In such circumstances, and with COVID hitting many clubs hard, it is extremely difficult to find players who are of Premier League quality, but also cheap.

However, Burnley have managed to do that with the transfer of Connor Roberts for just around £2.5 million.

Roberts, who arrived from Championship side Swansea, was a first-choice full-back for both club and country last season, playing more than 60 games. The Welshman is comfortable playing as a right-back and even further up the flank. He has experience playing in a 4-man defense, a 5-man defense, and even played as a right wing-back in front of a 3-man defense.

Roberts has a good eye for a cross and loves to get up and down the pitch. The 25-year-old scored five goals and provided seven assists in 50 games in all competitions for Swansea last season. He is fast and his athleticism is one of his best attributes, which he has shown on a lot of occasions.

There is a lot to like about Burnley's addition of Connor Roberts.



Affordable, international experience and a good player



He's got the characteristics that suit his new team and similarities to Matt Lowton.#twitterclaretshttps://t.co/GHIf5TCo7K — Andy Jones (@adjones_journo) September 1, 2021

Roberts is already one of the most shrewd signings of the Premier League transfer window. Taking into account the ridiculously low fees, Burnley will be absolutely delighted.

#4 Ryan Bertrand - Leicester City (free transfer)

Bertrand could prove to be a smart capture by Leicester

The signing of Ryan Bertrand on a free transfer is definitely one of the bargain deals of the summer transfer window.

While Bertrand represents a departure from the trend of singing young players at Leicester City, the 31-year-old still has plenty to offer, with 258 appearances at Premier League level.

Furthermore, Bertrand is comfortable at either bombing forward as a wing-back or playing a more defensive full-back role, with the England international playing in both systems at Southampton.

Last season saw Bertrand play in a more defensive role in Southampton's 4-4-2, often ending up tucking into a 'back 3', allowing his full-back partner to move forward. This could benefit Leicester City, with Bertrand allowing Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira to utilize their attacking talents.

Ryan Bertrand is someone Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers knows well from their time together at Chelsea 🤝 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 15, 2021

Adding a proven Premier League player like Bertrand on a free transfer without compromising much on quality is definitely a smart piece of transfer business by the Foxes.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith