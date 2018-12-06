×
5 Best Football Transfer Bargains of the 2018/19 Season so far

Jesus Estrada
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
278   //    06 Dec 2018, 13:46 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A
Club Atletico de Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A


Who doesn't love a great bargain? The feeling of gratification knowing you purchased something way below it's worth. In sports, it's no different. Across the globe, you'll find tremendous talent and young kids with tremendous potential! You just have to know how to scout them. In today's hyper-inflated market, it's really rare for a parent club to not put an astronomical price tag on their players. For some teams in the lower leagues across the globe, it's an important source of revenue. Down in South America, for example, you will find Brazilian teams selling there most prized assets at ridiculous prizes. If a European giant knocks on their door, they know they're loaded with cash. So it's smart business to get the maximum amount of money possible for your prized asset.

So when a football club manages to acquire a special talent for a reasonable amount, it's always a moment to cherish. Being able to scout talent and acquiring them is not only a skill but a beautiful art in itself. Nobody can forget Leicester City's Cinderella run during the 2015/16 Premier League title triumph. But before that even occurred, there were many months of preparation and an astute amount of transfer deals going through. On the very first day of the transfer market, Leicester acquired Christian Fuchs and Robert Huth for a combined total of $3 million. They would go on to acquire an unknown midfield engine from Caen known as N'Golo Kante for a reported $5.6 million. Demari Gray was signed that January transfer window from Birmingham City for a reported $3.7 million euros. All these players would go on to become staples in the first team and alongside Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, Danny Drinkwater and a few others would lead Leicester City to their first unlikely Premier League title.

As Leicester showed, a great eye for talent and a small wallet can garner great results when done properly. Last summer saw an abundance of players change colors. We take a look at the five players who have turned out to be bargain football transfers for their clubs. They have not only justified their price tag but have improved their value with some astute showings on the field. Here are five bargains of the 2018/19 season!

Jesus Estrada
CONTRIBUTOR
