Bayern Munich is one of the leading teams in the world. The club's present is as illustrious as its rich past. The Bavarian club has been and is home to some of the finest footballers in the world and their trophy cabinet is one of the most occupied ones in the history of the sport.

Outshining Bayern Munich in Bundesliga is now becoming a near-impossible task for the other 19 top-tier teams. The club's glory is not limited to domestic borders. Bayern Munich are the only team other than Barcelona to have achieved a treble on two occasions.

The current season is proving to be no different for the German giants. They sit comfortably at the top of the league table and are cruising smoothly in the UCL. Team boss Julian Nagelsmann is a young manager with fresh ideas. One of his key strategies include utilizing the assets at his discretion wisely.

While Bayern Munich have a bunch of regular players, let's take a look at some of the players who have featured the least for the club.

5 Bayern Munich players with the least minutes played in the 2021-22 season.

5. Marc Roca - 437

Marc Roca marked his debut with the club on 15th October 2020 in a DFB Pokal fixture

Marc Roca came to Bayern Munich in 2020 after spending a brief stint at Espanyol. He established himself as a complete player with the La Liga outfit before joining the Bundesliga team. He marked his debut with the club on 15th October 2020 in a DFB Pokal fixture.

The following month, he marked a controversial Champions League debut against FC RB Salzburg. He started the game and was eventually sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

As of now, the 25-year-old has been a part of 11 games across all competitions for Bayern Munich.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Marc Roca: "People may think that my time here in Munich has been a failure. I don't see it that way. It was challenging, and I'm proud. I have improved a lot as a footballer and as a person. I stepped out of my comfort zone. I have grown a lot" [ @elmundoes Marc Roca: "People may think that my time here in Munich has been a failure. I don't see it that way. It was challenging, and I'm proud. I have improved a lot as a footballer and as a person. I stepped out of my comfort zone. I have grown a lot" [@elmundoes] https://t.co/j5AdcWsN5f

4. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 396

Choupo-Moting marked his Bayern Munich debut alongside Marc Roca

After spending two seasons at PSG, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting moved to Bayern Munich in 2020. He left the Parisian side as the club had plenty of talented players in the attacking unit.

Choupo-Moting marked his Bayern Munich debut alongside Marc Roca in their DFB Pokal outing versus 1. FC Düren. The Cameroon international eventually started gaining more playing minutes with his new team.

The 33-year-old has been phenomenal for Bayern Munich in DFB Pokal this season. He has 20 games in all competitions under his belt so far and has been on the pitch for 396 minutes in total.

B/R Football @brfootball Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is missing from Cameroon international duty because the federation accidentally sent his call-up to their own email address instead of his, according to @BILD_Sport 🤦‍♂️ Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is missing from Cameroon international duty because the federation accidentally sent his call-up to their own email address instead of his, according to @BILD_Sport 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/jsq3NbZg8l

3. Bouna Sarr - 274

Bouna Sarr was one of the most important players in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations campaign

Just like Marc Roca and Choupo-Moting, Bouna Sarr too made his debut against 1. FC Düren on 15th October 2020. The versatile player can be deployed anywhere on the right flank.

His ability to grace the defensive and offensive duties equally has earned him quite a few chances despite the presence of established players. The 30-year-old player was one of the most important players in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

He enjoys recurring, if not regular, playing minutes with Bayern Munich. Bouna Sarr played the second half in Bayern Munich's 7-1 hammering of RB Leipzig in the UCL Round of 16. Sarr has made 12 appearances for the reigning Bundesliga champions so far this season, taking his on-field duration tally to 274 minutes.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia @FCBayern]

African champion Bouna Sarr received by Bayern upon his return to Munich [ African champion Bouna Sarr received by Bayern upon his return to Munich [🎥 @FCBayern]https://t.co/Tdt82lVbe8

2. Malik Tillman - 165

Malik Tillman has made a total of six appearances across all competitions so far this season

The 19-year-old German international has proven enough worth to earn a decent amount of playing time with the Bundesliga juggernaut. The presence of lethal attackers within the squad should cut any chances of young attackers at the club.

However, Malik Tillman has made a total of six appearances across all competitions so far this season, half of which were in the Bundesliga. Tillman was deployed alongside the high-profile Bayern Munich attacking unit that comprised of Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala.

He played 75 minutes in the game where Bayern Munich suffered a loss at the hands of Borussia Mönchengladbach. Except for that game, Tillman could never manage to find enough playing minutes.

Rest of his appearances were nothing more than cameos.

1. Michaël Cuisance - 56

Michaël Cuisance signed a three-year deal with Serie A team Venezia in January

Michaël Cuisance joined Bayern Munich's reserve team during the start of the 2019-20 season. The same year, his services were called upon for the first team. Michaël Cuisance featured in nine league games that season and 10 overall.

However, a sudden change in tide saw the French starlet fall out of favor at the club. He was all set to join Leeds but a failed medical test meant the midfielder joined French side Marseille.

He returned to the club a year later and took part in two games. A 45-minute appearance in Bayern Munich's 0-12 massive victory against Bremer SV and a 11-minute cameo in the 0-5 Bundesliga victory over Stuttgart.

On 3rd January, Michaël Cuisance signed a three-year deal with Serie A team Venezia. Unlike Bayern Munich, Michaël Cuisance seems to have found his permanent place in Venezia.

