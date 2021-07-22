5 Best 2021/22 football kits

With the finish of Euro 2020, anticipation is high with the upcoming 2021/22 European football season less than a month away. Across Europe, kit manufacturers have dropped new football shirts for the season. Some of them will be remembered and celebrated for years for their style quotient and fashion statement.

Football Shirt Fashion

Football kits have come a long way from their single-tone shirts with club crests, and are now an essential part of fan culture with eye-catching designer wear. Football fashion has transcended the pitch and become a part of leisurewear and casual collector items.

Here are 5 of the best football kits for 2021/22 we've seen so far.

#5. Paris Saint Germain, Home shirt

Paris Saint Germain Home Shirt 2021/22

Nike brand "Jordan" has taken over shirt manufacturing over the last couple of seasons. Michael Jordan was quoted as saying, “Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit".

The latest effort from the Jordan brand sees a modern day update to the classic clean athletic shirt style from the 1970s. The white and red lined neck and sleeve collars steal the show, adding to the sharp dark blue that has been a PSG staple, producing a retro style that is deserving of Paris's modern style quotient.

Neymar and Paris Saint Germain will look to replicate this timelessly cool style on the pitch in pursuit of their maiden Champions League Trophy.

#4. Real Madrid , Home shirt

Real Madrid Home jersey 2021/22

Since 1998, Real Madrid and Adidas have had a successful commercial relationship. The German brand's shirts have adorned a number of great "Galacticos" and fashion icons such as David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having collaborated with many a triumphant Real Madrid team throughout their great European exploits, Adidas have nailed their effort on the head this time. It's a crisp white shirt combining the manufacturer's logo in orange and sponsor logo in blue.

It provides a refreshingly bold addition to the classic regal "Los Blancos" style Real have carried through their decorated history.

