5 best active footballers above the age of 28

Standing out in a sea of talented footballers is easier said than done. One needs steely determination, world-class skills, and loads of luck only to announce himself to the world. But to maintain that stature, one needs to have an insatiable desire for self-improvement and glory.

Checking the aforementioned boxes in your early 20’s is relatively easier. Doing the same in late 20’s or early 30’s takes nothing short of a herculean effort. The footballers on our list today are well above 28, yet they continue to play like there’s no tomorrow.

Here are five 28-year-olds or above who are dominating the sport right now:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (36) - Portugal and Manchester United

Many believe Manchester United no.7 Cristiano Ronaldo is at the twilight of his illustrious career. His output in front of goal has taken a significant dip and he is often seen flailing his arms about in frustration.

However, the player himself remains as confident as ever, claiming he still has plenty left to offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not as quick as he used to be and rarely makes an impact outside of the opposition box. However, when push comes to shove, it is the battle-scarred Portugal ace everyone tends to fall back upon.

He has saved United’s blushes quite a few times already this season, both in the Premier League and the Champions League. Ronaldo can still put the opposition under pressure with his workrate and his off-the-ball movement remains as unpredictable as ever.

The 36-year-old may not be a favorite in the Ballon d’Or race anymore, but a remarkable performance in the World Cup play-offs could turn the tide.

A Cristiano Ronaldo show is all that Portugal need to book themselves a place in the grand event in Qatar. They simply need to make sure their talisman is getting the service he craves.

#4 Lionel Messi (34) - Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers the world has ever seen. He shattered numerous records during his spell at Barcelona and is determined to work his magic for his new employers in Paris.

From scoring goals to providing match-winning assists, there’s nothing Messi can't do, and he continues to reign supreme even on the wrong side of 30.

After leading Argentina to the Copa America title last summer, the forward joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona. He has had a hard time adjusting to new surroundings in Paris, which has taken a massive toll on his performances in Ligue 1.

Fortunately, the unsettling feeling has not kept him from scoring for fun in the Champions League. The 34-year-old has already scored five goals in the premium continental competition, and we won’t bet against him adding a few more to his tally.

