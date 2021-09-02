5 best agents in football right now (2021)

Big stars, big clubs and humongous fanbases. Football is a beautiful sport but there are a lot of people working behind the scenes that contribute towards making it the spectacle that it is. For a player to make it to the top, he needs a lot of external factors to complement his talent and aspirations.

That's why having a good agent can make a world of difference. Agents are crucial to players trying to establish contacts and networks in the world of professional football. They are the ones who can help players navigate contract negotiations and also act as middlemen in transfers.

There are several highly recognizable names among football agents. Some of them are more popular than football players. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best agents in football right now.

#5 Pini Zahavi

Super agent Pini Zahavi

Pini Zahavi made a big name for himself as Chelsea transformed into a European giant under Roman Abramovich. The Russian billionaire bought the London-based club in 2003 and Zahavi became a member of Abramovich's inner circle.

He brokered deals for several high-profile stars and made £5 million in agent fees from all the deals Chelsea struck in the summer when Abramovich took over. He was arguably the biggest agent around at the time. It was Zahavi who represented Rio Ferdinand when he secured a switch from Leeds United to Manchester United.

Currently, his clientele includes players like Robert Lewandowski, Christopher Nkunku, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Alex Telles, Julian Weigl etc.

(☀️) Those responsible at PSG and Agent Zahavi know that Bayern will not let Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱 go this summer, next summer there could be more movement. [@BILD_Sport] #PSG #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/CgThj4XMHO — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) August 25, 2021

#4 Wasserman

Casey Wasserman at Team USA Media Summit

Casey Wasserman is the founder of Wasserman Media Group which acquired Football Agency SFX in 2006. They took over a client list that had a raft of high-profile players. The list included players like Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher, Robbie Keane, Jack Wilshere, Park Ji-Sung and Wes Brown to name a few.

Wasserman is still among the most powerful agencies in the world of football and represents some very talented players. Real Madrid's Fede Valverde, Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, Lyon's Houssem Aouar and Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro are a few of the big names.

He represents players across Europe's top 5 leagues and has plenty of Premier League players on his list. Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes, Leander Dendoncker, Joe Gomez, Tyrone Mings, Weston McKennie, Clement Lenglet, Ismaila Sarr and Andre Gomes are all represented by Wasserman.

Football agency giant Wasserman has strengthened its position as the leading agency for Premier League talent after agreeing a multi-million pound deal to buy rivals Key Sports Management. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 3, 2020

