5 best Argentina players in the world right now (2023)

Argentina are one of the traditional powerhouses in the world of football. The South American nation has consistently made its mark on the global stage and produced some of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

From Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi, they have blessed us with some of the greatest footballers of all time. Whether playing in their homeland or for top clubs around the world, Argentinian footballers continue to captivate fans with their flair, creativity and indomitable spirit.

Argentina are now world champions after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and have one of the best squads in the world at the moment. Without further ado, let's take a look at five best Argentina players in the world right now (2023).

#5 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Premier League

In the 2022-23 season, Julian Alvarez emerged as a star for Manchester City and the Argentina national team. His performances showcased remarkable versatility and skill, earning him a very important role in both squads.

Alvarez's ability to adapt to various positions in midfield and attack made him a valuable asset for Manchester City, contributing crucial goals and assists throughout the season.

Moreover, his international exploits with Argentina, including critical contributions in important matches at the World Cup, solidified his status as one of the most promising talents in world football.

Although he plays second-fiddle to Erling Haaland at City now, he is expected to start playing a more prominent role for them soon.

#4 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Emiliano Martinez played an instrumental role in Argentina's historic World Cup triumph in 2022. Thanks to his imposing presence and other qualities, Martinez became indispensable to the team's success.

His exceptional shot-stopping ability, composure under pressure and commanding presence in the penalty area provided a solid foundation for Argentina's defence throughout the tournament. Martinez's crucial saves, particularly in penalty shootouts, played a pivotal role in securing their victories in tight matches.

Martinez continues to do a good job for both Argentina and his club Aston Villa and is one of the most exciting goalkeepers in the world.

#3 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister is a tenacious midfielder who has bowled over fans and become a mainstay in Argentina's starting lineup thanks to the highly functional nature of his playing style. Mac Allister is a tidy passer of the ball whose ball control and game-reading abilities make him an asset to any side.

He is a dynamic midfielder whose ability to dictate play in midfield and seamlessly transition from defence to attack make him a dynamic presence for his team. Mac Allister was one of Argentina's standout performers in their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

He joined Liverpool earlier this summer and has got off to a promising start to life at Anfield.

#2 Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Yet another midfielder who used the 2022 FIFA World Cup to catapult themselves to prominence, Enzo Fernandez was one of the breakout stars of the 2022-23 season. Fernandez mesmerized fans with his exceptional passing and ability to weave his way past opponents and navigate tight spaces.

Fernandez played a starring role in La Albiceleste's historic World Cup win and subsequently became Chelsea's most expensive signing of all time in January 2023. The Blues roped him in on a deal worth €121 million and he has been a regular in their starting lineup ever since.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Argentina Ecuador Wcup 2026 Soccer

Lionel Messi might not be plying his trade in Europe's top five leagues anymore. Though it has clearly not caused his levels to deteriorate. He continues to be Argentina's best footballer and has been absolutely tearing it up for his new club Inter Miami in the MLS.

Messi has been in sensational form of late. He was a man on a mission at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, giving it his all as he took Argentina to the promised land. Messi is widely viewed as the favourite to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this year and it would be well deserved.