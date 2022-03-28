5 best Argentine players in the world right now based on ratings

The South American nation of Argentina has been a bedrock of exciting and artistic football. The land that gave Diego Maradona has also been the birthplace of many talented footballers.

Like Brazil, many Argentine superstars ply their trade outside the country. WE take a look at five excellent footballers who have performed well this season.

#5 Jose Luis Palomino - 7.05

Palomino is a defensive rock

Manuel Gasperini's Atalanta side have surprised many with excellent performances in the last few years. While it might seem like a flash in the pan to some, the team's success has been built on the back of a tight defense. An integral part of that defense is Jose Luis Palomino, who has been a rock at the back.

Palomino's biggest strength is his ability to detect potential threats and close down attackers. He doesn't have the most physical build but uses his game sense and defensive abilities to perfection. Palomino can even move conveniently with the ball when required.

Atalanta may have relatively underperformed this season and their defense has been a cause for concern. However, Palomino has been consistent yet again, and he is the highest-rated Argentine defender so far.

He has shown his abilities across the 34 appearances he has made across all tournaments. Palomino has also chipped in with two goals and an assist.

#4 Oscar Trejo - 7.07

Veteran Trejo (right) has been wonderful this season

Veteran midfielder Oscar Trejo has been a consistent and steady performer for Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Trejo has spent a number of seasons in Spain and has been on the books of his current club for nearly five years now.

Many didn't give Rayo too much chance of survival at the start of the season but they seem to be safe for the time being. Trejo's performance have been vital as the midfielder has led from the front.

Trejo can play in multiple positions in midfield but his strength lies as an attacking midfielder. He relies on his vision and creativity to set up the attackers in front of goal. Trejo is about to hit double figures in assists despite not having a serial scorer on their side.

The Spanish Football Podcast @tsf_podcast Rayo captain Óscar Trejo on Instagram: "It's not the defeat that hurts, but the image we're presenting as a club. There are a lot of problems and what's most striking is we don't see any solutions, after such a good year when we've managed to get back to where the club..." Rayo captain Óscar Trejo on Instagram: "It's not the defeat that hurts, but the image we're presenting as a club. There are a lot of problems and what's most striking is we don't see any solutions, after such a good year when we've managed to get back to where the club..." https://t.co/MGe0ZaNZrq

Trejo has figured in almost all the matches for his side with 32 appearances across all competitions. He has scored four goals and assisted nine to help his side push to safety from relegation.

#3 Giovani Lo Celso - 7.13

Lo Celso has been better at Villarreal

When Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso moved to Tottenham, fans were ecstatic. Lo Celso's reputation as a talent was always there and fans believed that they had a potential star on their hands.

However, the move hasn't been exactly what he had planned for his career. He has been in and out of the side as the required consistency has been missing. Lo Celso has barely played for Tottenham. However, he has rediscovered himself at Villarreal on loan.

Lo Celso has the talent and adaptability to play in several positions in the middle of the park. His abilities are ideal for the central midfield position, where he has been deployed the most.

When in form, Lo Celso can stitch together unbelievable passes and exhibits excellent ball control. The major criticism of his gameplay is the lack of required consistency.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Villareal fans are in full praise mode for Lo Celso after first half. Love to see Villareal fans are in full praise mode for Lo Celso after first half. Love to see 💛 https://t.co/G0DfdRhhdj

The Argentine has played in 28 games this season but wasn't used enough in the league. However, he has been far more regular for Villarreal since making the temporary move. Lo Celso will also look to improve his goal involvement, which is just two at this point.

#2 Paulo Dybala - 7.41

Dybala will be a free agent in the summer

Come the summer of 2022, Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala will be a free agent. The player has spent a significant amount of time at Juventus but is yet to sign a contract extension. However, if his performances this season are considered, there could be a decent amount of interest in him.

Dybala is a stylish player and plays as an attacker or midfielder when needed. His perfect position is the second striker role where he can showcase his abilities the best. Dybala has an excellent skillset - timed runs, accurate finishing, and expert passing.

Dybala has been in good form this season despite Juventus going through a transitionary season. He has been a part of 29 games across all competitions, and has scored 13 goals and assisted six.

#1 Lionel Messi - 7.61

Messi moved to PSG as a free agent

Earlier in the summer, Lionel Messi's move to PSG sent shockwaves through the footballing world. He was set to renew his contract with Barcelona but financial troubles meant he couldn't be registered. What followed is regarded as one of the biggest free-agent signings ever.

There are only a few things that the little magician can't do on a football pitch. He is an expert at dribbling the ball and opening up defenses with his passing. His set-piece abilities are second to none and his finishing is world-class.

Lionel Messi has made 26 appearances so far in all competitions and has scored seven goals and assisted 11. However, more is expected from the great man, especially in Ligue 1.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar